Lions Record Double-Digit Wins over Normangee and Latexo

LOVELADY – Over the last week, the Lovelady Lions have seen their bats come alive. On Friday, March 26, the Lions pounded out 13 runs on 11 hits to defeat the Normangee Panthers by a final score of 13-3 and on Monday, March 29, Lovelady destroyed Latexo by a final score of 25-4.

The Friday evening game saw Carter Murray on the mound for Lovelady and the big senior worked six innings, allowing three runs on three hits. He also struck out five and walked two as he picked up the win.

Murray was also hot in the batter’s box, as well as he went 2-5 with a homer, four RBI and a run scored. Brenton Crawford also had a nice night with the bat as he went 2-3, with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk.

On Monday, the Lions nearly doubled their offensive output from Friday. Lovelady traveled to Latexo to take on the Tigers and through the first four innings, the game was relatively close.

The Lions scored two in the first and one in the third to take an early 3-0 lead. In the fourth inning, Lovelady plated five more, but the Tigers answered back with four of their own in the bottom of the inning to make the score 8-4.

Moving to the fifth inning, the wheels fell off for Latexo as the Lions crossed the plate 17 times. When the Tigers finally managed to get out of the inning, they had no response and the game was called after five with the score 25-4.

EJ Sandoval picked up the win with four innings of work. He gave up four runs on four hits, while recording six Ks and not walking anyone. Matthew Wheeler pitched the final inning in relief and gave up a hit and struck out one.

Four Latexo pitchers combined to give up 25 runs on 15 hits. They also combined for two Ks and 14 walks.

At the plate, Slade Murray had a monster night as he went 4-5 with four runs scored, one RBI and one walk. Brenton Crawford also had a stellar night going 3-3 with two runs scored, four RBI and a pair of walks. Jaxon Reeves also had a strong performance at the plate as he went 2-4 with three runs scored, two RBI and two walks.

The Tigers were led by Cameron Baker at the plate. Baker went 1-3 with two RBI.

