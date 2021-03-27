Elkhart Picks Up Win over Westwood, 8-3

By Will Johnson

WESTWOOD – After ending a four-game losing streak with a no-hitter last Friday, the Elkhart Elks were looking to build on that and start a winning streak as they moved into the meat of their district schedule.

The Elks’ first test came on Tuesday when they traveled about 15 miles up the road to take on their long-time rival, the Westwood Panthers.

Elkhart got off to a slow start, but a three-run third inning put the Elks ahead to stay as they coasted to an 8-3 District 20-3A win.

Tyler Johnson got the start for the Panthers and despite giving up two walks, he managed to escape unharmed as he got Luke Johnson to swing at strike three to end the Elks’ early threat.

Corban Whitfield was equally as effective for Elkhart as he worked a scoreless bottom half of the first despite hitting Jordan Velasquez with a pitch and allowing Velasquez to steal second.

The Elks went quietly in the second as Johnson caught two Elks looking at strike three and forced an easy groundout to first.

Whitfield wasn’t quite so lucky as he gave a run up a run after Joey Garza walked, stole second, moved to third on an infield hit and stole home for the game’s first run.

Trailing 1-0 entering the top of the third, Steve Gonzalez followed the Garza script from the previous inning as he reached first on a passed ball, moved around the base paths to third and then stole home to tie the game at one.

Zerick Warren followed with a single to center and Chase Walker came in as a courtesy runner. Walker stole second and remained there when Connor Walker drew a walk. A double steal moved the base runners up and when Luke Johnson ripped a single through the middle of the infield, both Chase and Connor Walker scored to give the Elks a 3-1 lead.

After recording the third out of the inning, Westwood looked to make a comeback but could only get as far as second base as Whitfield started to assert his control of the plate.

The Elks went on to score a run in the top of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take a 6-1 lead. The Panthers cut the lead to three in the bottom half of the sixth when Coy Elton tripled to right knocking in Garza and Brendan Baker. Kamron Savage looked to cut the lead down to only two on the play, but he was gunned down at the plate to end the inning.

The Elks padded their lead with two runs in the top of the seventh when Chase Walker stole home and Jhonathon Meyer scored on an outfield error to make it 8-3 after the top of the seventh.

Whitfield closed out the game with a one, two, three inning to pick up the win. He gave up three runs on five hits along with 11 Ks and four walks.

Luke Williams took the loss in relief as he pitched 3.1 innings, giving up three runs on six hits. Williams also struck out four.

The win moves the Elks to 3-1 in district competition, just a game behind the Franklin Lions who sit atop District 20-3A with a 4-0 record. The Panthers are 0-4 in district play so far this season.

