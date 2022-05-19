Lady Tigers Season Comes to an End

Thorndale 12 Latexo 2

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

MUMFORD – After losing a heartbreaker in extra innings the night before, the Latexo Lady Tigers were back at again on Friday in Game Two of their best-of-three Regional Quarterfinals series against the Thorndale Lady Bulldogs.

Taylor Dise got the start for Latexo and ran into trouble in the first inning. With two outs and a runner on first, Dise gave up a two-run bomb to Thorndale’s Reaghan Carlson and then yielded another run when her counterpart, Karis Ginn tripled in Bailee Baker.

Following the triple, Lauren Woodard came on in relief of Dise and managed to get the final out on Thorndale.

A quiet at-bat from the Lady Tigers in the bottom half of the first brought Thorndale back up to bat.

Once again, the Lady Dogs showed off their power as Cassidy Eubanks singled and then waltzed around the bases when Landri Martinka blasted a 3-2 pitch over the wall in center to make it 5-0. Thorndale tacked on another run in the frame to make it 6-0 before Woodard fanned Ginn to end the Lady Dogs’ at-bat.

Mally Moore led off the bottom of the second for the Lady Tigers and drew a walk. She then stole second but was erased from the base paths when Baylee Omelina lined into a double play. Cammy Parrish followed in the order but grounded out to third to end the inning.

A quiet third inning gave way to the fourth and Thorndale was back at it as they scored three times to take a 10-0 lead after three and a half innings.

The Lady Tigers got a couple of runs back in the bottom of the fourth when Omelina homered to center to drive in Moore and make the score 10-2.

That, unfortunately, was as close as Latexo would get as Thorndale would add a pair of runs in the top of the fifth and then hold the Lady Tigers scoreless. With the score 12-2 after five complete innings, the game was called because of the 10-run mercy rule, bringing Latexo’s postseason journey to an end.

While it certainly wasn’t the way the girls in green hoped their season would end, they should be proud of all they accomplished this year and with no senior starters on the team, look for Latexo to make another deep run in the playoffs next year.

