Fast Start not Enough for Sandiettes

Grapeland Falls to Centerville, 7-2

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – A fast start to Tuesday’s game against the Centerville Lady Tigers was not enough as the Sandiettes went scoreless over the final six innings as they fell to the Lady tigers by a final score of 7-2.

Jaycee Graham was in the circle for Grapeland as the game got underway and Graham retired the first two batters she faced. Batting third in the order, Kami Sullivan slapped a grounder between third and short for a two-out single.

That was as far as she got, however, as Graham coaxed Kaylee Brent to fly out to center to end Centerville’s half of the first.

When the Sandiettes came in from the field, it didn’t take long for them to get going. On the second pitch she saw, Kiera DeCluette ripped a double into the outfield. Makayla McCombs was up next and reached on an error which moved DeCluette to third.

It looked like both DeCluette and McCombs might be stranded after the next two batters – Kayleigh Lively and Graham – both struck out.

Jessi Cunningham was next in the batting order and she delivered a double to left which plated both DeCluette and McCombs to give Grapeland an early 2-0 lead. Unfortunately, the Sandiettes were unable to keep the two-out rally going as Cheyenne Lomax struck out to end the inning.

The Lady Tigers sliced the Sandiettes’ lead in half during the top of the second. Rebecca Wilson flew out to leftfielder Anna Cutshaw to start things off. KK Brown followed with a single to left but Graham got Madison McDaniel to ground back to the circle for the second out.

Graham looked to get out of the inning unscathed but back-to-back errors allowed Brown to trot home and make the score 2-1. Emily Wager was up next and struck out on three pitches to bring the Sandiettes to the plate.

Kamryn Sparks led off the bottom of the second and grounded into a 5-3 force at first. Haley Boehm followed in the order but struck out. Just when it seemed Kayla Wilson – who was in the circle for the Lady Tigers – might have an easy inning, she hit Kalani Bennett with a pitch.

DeCluette followed with a single to move Bennett to second. McCombs reached on an error to load the bases, but Lively was unable to bring her teammates home as she struck out to end the second inning of play.

Centerville took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the third inning. After K. Wilson popped up to third to start the frame, Holley doubled into left. Graham struck out Sullivan but then Brent laced a single into left which moved Holley to third.

A pair of errors allowed the Lady Tigers to take the lead but Graham slammed the door shut as she forced Brown to ground out to end the Centerville half of the inning.

After a quiet fourth inning, the Lady Tigers tacked on a run to take a 4-2 lead. Unfortunately, the Grapeland bats went quiet after that. Centerville added three more in the seventh and when the Sandiettes were unable to answer, the Lady Tigers picked up the 7-2 win.

Jaycee Graham was saddled with the loss as she went the distance giving seven runs (only two earned) on eight hits. She also struck out six.

Kayla Wilson was credited with the win as she also pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits. She also struck out nine.

At the plate, Kiera DeCluette was 3-4 and scored a run. Jessi Cunningham was 1-3 with two RBI.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.