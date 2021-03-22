Lions Cut Down by Lumberjacks, 5-1

By Will Johnson

DIBOLL – The Lovelady Lions hit the road before fully opening district play as they traveled to Diboll to take on the Lumberjacks.

Lovelady came into the game with a record of 4-3 and had defeated the Slocum Mustangs in their District 21-2A opener by a final score of 19-2.

Diboll, a Class 3A power, sported a record of 13-3 and had beaten the Lions earlier in the season by a final score of 6-1.

Last Tuesday’s game was a pitcher’s duel for six of seven innings. In the fourth inning, however, Lovelady broke into the scoring column with the first run of the game.

Slade Murray led off the fourth for the Lions and on the first pitch he saw, Murray lined a shot into the left centerfield gap. EJ Sandoval sacrificed Murray to third while Jaxson Reeves drove him in with a line shot into right.

Unfortunately for Lovelady, that was all they could muster because when Diboll came in from the field for their half of the fourth, the Lumberjacks erupted for five runs to take a 5-1 lead.

EJ Sandoval was on the mound for the Lions and after the onslaught by Diboll, he settled down and kept the Lumberjacks off the base paths.

It wasn’t enough, however, as Lovelady couldn’t generate any offense which allowed the Lumberjacks to pick up the 5-1 win.

Sandoval went the distance for the Lions as he gave up eight hits and five runs. Only three of the runs were earned. Sandoval also recorded three Ks and walked one.

Issac DeJesus picked up the win with seven innings of work. DeJesus yielded one run on five hits. He also struck out six and walked one.

