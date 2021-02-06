Search Warrant Leads to Narcotics Bust

Palestine Police Arrest Three Following Investigation

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – Complaints about drug trafficking at Palestine hotels led the Palestine Police Department to request search warrants for specific locations and on Tuesday, Feb. 2, their efforts paid off.

According to PPD’s Michele Herbert, the departments Public Information Officer (PIO)/Community Liaison, “Just after 11 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 2, PPD executed a search warrant at the Motel 6, 1101 E. Palestine Ave. The Palestine Police Department began investigating activity at the hotel following complaints in reference to drug trafficking at local motels.”

During the course of their investigation, law enforcement officials learned that Fred Williams, 34 of Palestine, had active warrants and was staying at the Motel 6 location. Officers then made contact with Williams and arrested him without incident.

Police officers also located 40-year-old Oscar Oliver, from Palestine, who was arrested for multiple felony warrants out of Harris and Anderson Counties. In addition, during the execution of the search warrant, officers located Shanethia Hollis, 38, inside the room.

“During the execution of the arrest warrants, officers located multiple items of narcotics in plain view. A subsequent search warrant was obtained and officers located approximately 77 grams of suspected methamphetamines, and other pills to include suspected ecstasy, hydrocodone, Xanax all packaged for distribution. Officers also located digital scales, baggies for distribution, and multiple pieces of identifying information indicative of identity theft and credit card debit card abuse. Further investigation into the identifying information is ongoing, the PIO stated.

Williams, Oliver and Hollis were booked into the Anderson County Jail on the following charges:

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 4grams to 200 grams

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG2 1 gram to 4 grams

Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 1 gram to 4 grams

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 less than 28 grams

Possession of Dangerous Drug

Williams and Oliver were also booked for the outstanding arrest warrants.

“Officers from our Patrol Division did a fantastic job on following up on these drug complaints and getting these dealers off the streets.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I commend these officers for their diligence and dedication to our community.”

