Lamb Signs with TVCC

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies loss is the Trinity Valley Cardinals gain as BJ Lamb inked his name on a National Letter of Intent to take his talents on the gridiron to Athens.

For the last four years, Lamb has electrified Grapeland Sandie fans with his dynamic performances on the football field, basketball court, baseball diamond and on the track.

On Wednesday morning, Feb. 3, Lamb made it official as teammates, coaches, family and friends gathered in the Grapeland High School Commons area to see a young man’s dreams come true.

Prior to his signing, Lamb took time to discuss his decision.

“I had my visit last week and it felt like home,” he said. “They treated me right and told me they would help take care of my kid. It felt like home to me.”

Lamb had several schools which expressed interest in both as a football player, while others were interested in his basketball prowess.

“I had Arizona State who was interested. Kilgore College came last week and I think they would have offered me a scholarship had I gone to visit. Louisiana Tech and Tulane were also interested.”

The GHS senior, who played QB for the Sandies last year, said most of the schools he had talked to recruited him as a defensive back, but Lamb said he preferred playing wide receiver “… and that’s why I chose Trinity Valley.

Concerning basketball, Lamb said, “Basketball was my first love, but I started playing football when I was eight-years-old and I fell in love with that, too.”

As to when he believed he had a chance to play at the next level, Lamb explained it was probably when he was in sixth grade.

“I got to play with the junior high then. I could play with the older boys at that time and I knew I had a chance,” he said.

“At first, I wanted to play basketball. But I had to put my daughter first and stay closer to home. I went to visit and I was sitting there so I called my momma. I told her I felt this was the perfect home and she was happy for me,” Lamb added.

When asked what he would tell his Grapeland teammates who are striving to make it to the collegiate ranks, Lamb said to keep pushing and not let anyone doubt you.

Asked what he would highlight about his football career as a Sandie, Lamb thought for a moment and then said it was his very first game on varsity.

“It was against Lovelady. On my first two catches, I scored. Me and (former Grapeland QB) Rick Frauenberger broke a record that year,” he said.

Lamb also expressed his appreciation to all his coaches over his four years as a Sandie.

“I love all my coaches. They pushed me to get better. We had our ups and downs but I appreciate every single one of them and what they have done for me. I would also like to thank my parents, the coaching staff, the superintendent (Don Jackson) and (GHS Principal) Mrs. (Katie) Doughty. She just came here two years ago, but she really helped me out,” he said.

From all of us at The Messenger, we wish you the best of luck as you embark on the next chapter and in all future endeavors.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.