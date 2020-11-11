Playoff Preview: Win or Go Home

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – For high school football fans, this is the best time of the year. The slates have been wiped clean and every team remaining has a shot – some better than others – at hoisting a state championship trophy.

It’s playoff time. This is what the teams have worked for all year. Legends will be born, but heartache is just around the corner. Four of the six area teams are in the postseason and now is the time – you either win or you go home.

Grapeland Sandies (6-4) vs. Hearne Eagles (9-0) – The Sandies didn’t expect to start the playoffs as the number four seed out District 11-2A DI. Injuries at inopportune times sent the Sandies into a three game skid to close out the regular season but a bye week gave Grapeland a little bit of time to heal up. If the Sandies are healthy, they just might be the most dangerous four seed in Class 2A.

Waiting for Grapeland will be the Hearne Eagles who sit just outside the Top 10. The Eagles come into the game undefeated but they’ve had a few close calls along the way. Hearne is favored to win this matchup but if the Eagles take look past the Sandies and Grapeland plays the way they are capable of playing, don’t be surprised if the Sandies to make their way back to the Area Round of the playoffs.

Crockett Bulldogs (6-4) vs. Anahuac Panthers (5-5) – The Bulldogs are coming off of an impressive win to end the regular season as they hammered a much improved Trinity team by a final of 39-0. All areas of the Bulldogs seemed to sync up last Friday and if Crockett can continue to click like that this week, the Bulldogs advance.

Crockett will need to establish their ground game – with their stable of running backs – which will open up the passing game.

Anahuac will also try to establish their running game early but if the Bulldogs can control the line of scrimmage, the Panthers will be forced to throw which is not their string suit.

Lovelady Lions (6-4) vs. Evadale Rebels (5-4) – The Lions are also coming off an impressive win as they blasted the Overton Mustangs to extend their winning streak to five games. The Lions dominated on both sides of the ball and should do the same against Evadale.

When you look at common opponents, Cushing blew out the Rebels 44-0, while the Lions took care of business against the Bearkats, 56-24.

Lovelady will challenge the Rebels upfront and will establish their ground game early on. In addition, look for the Lions’ defense to come up big in this game and help move Lovelady into the Area Round.

Palestine Wildcats (6-4) vs. Hargrave Falcons (8-1) – The Wildcats are hoping to catch the same magic they found last year in the postseason as they take on the Hargrave Falcons in Bi-District.

The Wildcats have shown they are not afraid to mix it up with anyone this year and if Palestine’s offense gets going early, look for this one to be a slugfest late into the fourth quarter.

