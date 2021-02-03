Weekend Burglary in Crockett

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The latest in a string of burglaries plaguing the city of Crockett occurred over the weekend when First County Feed was burglarized.

According to information from the Crockett Police Department, “On Jan. 30, officers with the Crockett Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 Block of West Goliad (the location of First County Feed) in reference to a burglary.”

The owner reported that sometime during the night or early morning hours someone made entry into the building by breaking a glass.

“Once inside the building,” the press release continued, “the unknown person(s) took coins and cash from the register and an undetermined number of pocket knives. It is believed that the suspect(s) left the building the same way they made entry.”

Anyone with information regarding the person or persons responsible are encouraged to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

The owner of First County Feed has offered to pay a $500.00 cash reward for information on the person or persons responsible.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.