Palestine Raid Nets Large Amount of Illegal Narcotics

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – A joint investigation by the Palestine Police Department (PPD), Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) paid dividends on Thursday, Jan, 28 as the law enforcement agencies were able to take a large quantity of illegal narcotics off the street.

According to PPD PIO/Community Liaison Michele Herbert, “Just after 6 am on Thursday, Jan. 28, members of the PPD Criminal Investigations Division, PPD SWAT, Texas DPS, DEA and ACSO executed multiple search warrants as part of a joint investigation on a residence in the 300 block of Joe Louis Street and (another in) the 200 block of Douglas Street.”

Herbert explained PPD began the investigation after receiving numerous complaints concerning possible drug trafficking activity at the two locations.

“During the execution of the search warrants, officers located the known suspects, identified as Lester Earl Anderson, 69 of Palestine and Charlotte Anderson, 55, of Palestine inside one of the residences. Both were detained without incident,” Herbert reported.

As the two locations were being searched, law enforcement officials discovered approximately 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, seven ounces of cocaine, as well as numerous pills suspected to be Xanax and Soma.

In addition, an ounce of marijuana, narcotics paraphernalia and over $10,000 in cash were also uncovered.

Both Lester Earl Anderson and Charlotte Anderson were booked into jail on charges of: manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount greater than or equal to 400 grams in a Drug Free Zone (first-degree felony); tampering with evidence (third-degree felony); and possession of marijuana, less than two ounces, a Class B misdemeanor.

The charges were enhanced due to the sale of narcotics in close proximity to Washington Early Childhood Development Center, a drug free zone.

“The Investigators did an outstanding job on shutting down these drug operations,” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow stated. “Great teamwork between agencies led to the success in this investigation.”

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.