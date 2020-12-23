Bulldogs Rumble past Goats, 87-46

Crockett Moves to 2-0 in District 20-3A

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – In their last game of 2020, the Crockett Bulldogs served notice on the rest of District 20-3A that they are looking to looking to three-peat as district champions. The Bulldogs opened league play on Tuesday with an 86-39 blow-out of the Elkhart Elks and followed that up on Friday with an 87-46 thrashing of the Groesbeck Goats.

Crockett set the tone for the game early on as they kept Groesbeck from even putting up a shot attempt in the game’s first three and a half minutes while opening up on a 12-0 run. To add insult to injury, Jalyne Carruthers hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 24-6 lead at the end of the first period of play.

The Goats’ points came from Tyson Pringle with five and Allen Lewis with one.

Keshun Easterling led the Bulldogs’ offense in the first with seven points while Carruthers was right behind him with six. Courtney Byrd and Delvin Walker both dropped in four while Ty White hit from behind the arc to help give Crockett an 18-point lead they would not relinquish.

Keshun Easterling

Groesbeck outplayed Crockett in the second quarter as they managed to grab all the contested rebounds and made a few shots from the field. Still, try as they might, the Goats could not cut into the Bulldog lead.

Pringle added another six to his total while Lewis put in five points. Three other Goats – Cazian Bradley, Braden Hurt and Travis Stewart – all had two apiece to close out the first half scoring for Groesbeck.

Byrd and Easterling stayed hot for Crockett as they both netted six in the second quarter. Carruthers and Walker both had two points while Jadyn Collins made one of two from the line to help give the Bulldogs a 41-23 lead at the break.

Following the break, the Bulldogs put the game on ice as they kept the Goats in check both offensively and defensively. A technical foul of Easterling for hanging on the rim seemed to inspire the Crockett squad as they pushed their lead to 21 with 2:12 left in the third.

Allen continued to be a thorn in the Bulldogs’ paw as he poured in eight points in the period. Hurt and Zane Baize had two apiece while Bradley made one of two from the charity stripe,

Walker and White started to heat after halftime as Walker dropped in seven while White had five. Carruthers and Tashawn Simone both had two while Byrd added a free throw to give the Bulldogs a 58-36 lead after the third quarter.

The final eight minutes belonged to Crockett. The defense held Groesbeck to 10 points on seven from Lewis and three from Pringle.

Courtney Byrd

White led the charge for the Bulldogs with 10 points in the fourth while Byrd added seven to his total. Chris Purvis knocked down six while Easterling, Walker and Tamarion Manning all had two.

On the game, the Goats were led by Allen Lewis with a game-high 21 points. Tyson Pringle went for 14, Braden Hurt added four and Cazian Bradley had three. Zaine Baize and Travis Stewart both had two apiece to close out the Groesbeck point production.

The Bulldogs were led by five players in double-figures. Courtney Byrd and Ty White both poured in 18 points apiece. Keshun Easterling and Delvin Walker both had 15 and Jalyne Carruthers had 10. Chris Purvis added four while J. Patton, Tamarion Manning and Tashawn Simon all had two apiece. Jadyn Collins chipped in one from the free throw line to round out the Crockett scoring.

