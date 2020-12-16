The Texas Tenors to Perform in Crockett

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association will present an encore performance of the Texas Tenors as they Celebrate Christmas and Broadway on Saturday, Dec. 19.

According to their website, “The Texas Tenors are a three-time Emmy Award-winning classical crossover, trio vocal group formed in 2009 by country singer JC Fisher, pop singer Marcus Collins and opera singer John Hagen. They were a top four finalist in the fourth season of America’s Got Talent, making them the highest ranking vocal group in the show’s history.”

The trio has amassed a huge fan base worldwide and have over half a million followers on social media, with more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. They were ranked as the #10 Classical Artist in the World by Billboard Magazine during 2019.

“As consummate professionals,” the website indicated, “these three friends with a simple All-American dream have proven their impact will be long lasting as their popularity continues to grow. They have performed more than 1,400 live concerts in just the last 10 years. With concerts at performing arts centers, casinos, symphony halls, outdoor festivals and major corporate events, The Texas Tenors have shown they truly possess that rare, ever sought after quality – mass appeal.”

Tickets for the performance are still on sale and may be purchased at the Box Office or by calling the PWFAA office at 936-544-4276. Prices for the tickets are $45 for “A” seating and $40 for “B” seating. The Box Office opens at 6:30 pm and the show begins at 7:30 pm. No Refunds or exchanges, all ticket sales are final.

Student pricing is available for those 18 years and under only. For student tickets or handicap seating, please call the PWFAA office.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.