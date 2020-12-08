Palestine City Offices to Close Friday Afternoon, Dec. 11

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – The City of Palestine will be closing its offices at noon on Friday, Dec. 11 for the annual employee appreciation luncheon.

The following city offices and facilities will close Friday, Dec. 11 at 12:00 pm and will resume normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 14:

• City Hall, which includes Customer Service, Municipal Court, Finance, Development Services, Public Works, Utilities, City Manager’s Office, Police Administration, Fire Administration, City Secretary, Human Resources, Streets, Emergency Management Office, and Warehouse Services.

• Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices.

• Palestine Community Services Offices.

• Palestine Public Library [All library materials (books, CDs, and DVDs) can be returned 24/7 in the book drop located on the curb outside of the Mall’s main entrance.

• Public Works: Compost Facility.

To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate assistance.

Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.