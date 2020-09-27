Commissioners Proclaim Oct. 4-10 as National 4-H Week

Court Discusses Contracts and Donations

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Commissioners Court of Houston County met in a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22 highlighted by the court’s proclamation of the week of Oct. 4-10 as National 4-H Week. In addition, the commissioners approved several vendor contracts and accepted a pair of donations.

After several routine matters had been disposed of by the commissioners, County Judge Jim Lovell requested Extension Agent Jo Smith to address the court. Smith, in turn, asked if Riley Beaver, President of the Homestead 4-H Club, would speak about National 4-H Week.

“Houston County 4-H is proud to celebrate National 4-H Week and our county’s role in developing Texas youth. 4-H is a youth development program where adult volunteers provide positive hands-on, fun and educational opportunities with youth, ages five to 19,” Riley said.

“This can take place in many settings,” she continued, “such as project clubs, community clubs, afterschool programs, camps, workshops or events. The 4-H motto is to make the best better. 4-H provides youth the opportunities to succeed and learn new experiences to help them become productive, successful adults.”

Once Riley concluded her presentation, the court unanimously proclaimed the week of Oct. 4 through Oct. 10 as National 4-H Week.

Following the proclamation, the court accepted a pair of donations. The first donation was from Jack Vickers and involved 400 yards of salvage road base. The second donation was from Cliff Netterville and involved 312.5 yards of salvage road base. Both were donated to Precinct Two.

Several contracts were also approved by the court during the Tuesday meeting. A contract with Rebekah L. Bear to purchase and remove an unspecified amount of iron ore gravel for Precinct Two was approved.

A maintenance contract with Knowink for the poll/voting tablets and connectivity software was approved and a contract with Lexis Nexis was renewed. This contract will provide legal research services for the County and District Attorney Offices during Fiscal Year 2021.

As the meeting continued, an Interlocal Agreement with the Houston and Trinity Counties Children’s Advocacy Center (Kalin’s Center) to provide $5,000 in services for the protection of children in Houston County was approved.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings, along with several budget amendments.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county was approved.

The Houston County Compensatory and Treasurer’s Reports were received as information by the court.

Salaries for new and/or transfer employees were approved.

Milton Ladner was appointed as the Houston County Veterans Services Officer.

Dr. Chris Haeckler was reappointed as the County Health Authority.

A resolution approving application for the 2021 Indigent Defense Formulary Grant Program was adopted.

The court also received as information notice of the cancellation of medical services to county jail inmates from Alto Family Medical Clinic, effective Nov. 1.

The commissioners approved a premises permit for Porter Springs Baptist Church to conduct a prayer rally on the Houston County Courthouse lawn on Oct. 8.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.