Warrant Arrest Scam in Grapeland

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – It seems like there’s a scam for any and everything these days. IRS scams, COVID-19 scams and the always popular “I inherited millions of dollars and want to give some to you” scams are just a few of the multiple con jobs floating around the internet and telephone lines these days.

Now, according to the Grapeland Police Department, there is a recent scam coursing its way around the Grapeland and Houston County area.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Grapeland PD stated, “Houston County and surrounding areas, it has been brought to our attention that several citizens are receiving calls from a male suspect identifying himself as a Grapeland Police Department Lieutenant. Please be aware, this is NOT a police officer with our agency.”

The police department indicated the suspect is claiming to be Lieutenant Tyler Moore and stating that several citizens have warrants out for their arrest.

“Tyler Moore was Grapeland’s police Chief from 2018-2019 but is no longer with our agency. Moore has been made aware of the calls and we have confirmed it is NOT him in question,” Grapeland PD asserted.

The call is coming from phone number 936-878-6218.

“Please know this is a fraudulent call. Do not disclose any personal information to this suspect. The Grapeland Police Department is working diligently to resolve the issue and bring this suspect to justice. If you have any information regarding the calls being made please contact the Grapeland Police Department at 936-687-2115 or Houston County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 936-544-2862,” Grapeland PD stated.

