CISD Approves 2020-2021 Budget, Lowers Tax Rate

Board Recognizes Retirees

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District Board of Trustees followed a trend on Monday evening, Aug. 25 as they joined several other governmental entities in Houston County as they lowered the tax rate for the coming year.

Crockett ISD Business Director Tamra Scroggins opened the CISD board meeting in a public hearing with a presentation on the district’s budget for the 2020-2021 school year and the tax rate it would take to support said budget.

“We are asking for the $0.9617 (Maintenance and Operations – M&O) and for an I&S (Interest and sinking) of $0.20 for an effective tax rate of $1.1617 (per $100 of property valuation). That will be a decrease for the taxpayers of $0.0183,” Scroggins said.

Last year’s tax rate was $1.18 per $100 of property valuation.

She continued and said as of Aug. 25, the district’s enrollment was 1,236. The budget, however, was built on an enrollment of 1,174.

“I am estimating we will receive $14,274,000 for the operating and revenues,” Scroggins added.

Once Scroggins concluded, CISD Superintendent John Emerich reported, “Since Thursday (Aug. 20) until today, we have already gone up 100 kids in enrollment. We expect that will continue to up and we will be able to adjust the number that is driving the revenue on this.”

The board unanimously approved the 2020-2021 budget and adopted the tax rate of $1.167.

Following the budget discussions, the CISD board recognized several members of the staff who were retiring. The first to be recognized was math teacher Suzann Kelly, who had 20 years of service in education. She was followed by Gloria Neel who also had 20 years in education. Last, but certainly not least was Anthony Harris, who served the district for 11 years.

After the retiree presentations, Emerich provided a break-down of the CISD enrollment.

“The district-wide total shows we have 887 students in person and 322 who are doing at-home learning. That is about 26 percent and is a little higher than some districts, but it is more in line with what most schools are seeing. At the high school, we have 278 in person and 82 at home. At the junior high, we have 196 in person and 106 at home. At the elementary, we have 321 in person and 124 at home and at early childhood, we have 92 in person and 33 at home,” the superintendent said.

As the meeting continued, the district approved several donations including $3,500 from the Elks Lodge in Crockett; $100 from KIVY; $629 in gift cards from the Houston County First Responders; $600 from the Mariah Lopez Scholarship Fund; and $500 from Woodmen Life.

In other matters brought before the CISD board:

Consent agenda items were approved.

The 2020 Certified Tax Roll was approved.

TASB Policy Update 115 was approved by the board.

The board gave its approval to an interlocal agreement and resolution with the Region 7 Purchasing Co-op.

Board member Ansel Bradshaw was selected as the district’s TASB virtual delegate and board member Mo Amjad was selected as the alternate.

A 2020 Joint Election Agreement and Election Service contract between CISD, Houston County, the Houston County Hospital District and Latexo ISD was approved.



