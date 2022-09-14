City of Crockett to Host First Ever Hispanic Heritage Day

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The City of Crockett will be hosting its first ever Hispanic Heritage Day, Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market and Food Park in downtown Crockett.

The evening is designed to spotlight the food, culture and heritage of Hispanic culture and celebrate the achievements of Hispanic Americans in our community.

Although many think of Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) as Mexican Independence Day – this is actually a holiday to celebrate the Battle of Puebla when the Mexican Army defeated the French forces trying to dominate the country.

Mexican Independence Day is actually Sept. 16, which is celebrated by fireworks, tasty food and the cry of independence or “Grito de Independencia.”

Crockett Independent School District students will also be participating. Residents are invited to attend and enjoy the food, color, dancing and all the festivities downtown.

Look for more information and pictures from the event in next Thursday’s newspaper.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com