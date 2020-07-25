Kennard ISD Pushes Back Start of School

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – While many other school districts around the area have decided to re-open school on their original planned date, Kennard ISD has decided to push the start of class back to September.

In a letter to the parents of KISD students, Superintendent Malinda Lindsey stated the following:

“In a special meeting of the Board of Trustees last night, July 23, it was approved to push back the start date for students to Sept. 8. We feel that is in the best interest of our students and staff. This will allow our teachers time for professional development to prepare for teaching in person and remotely and provided the tools to be successful. The 2020-2021 calendar can be located on our website and Facebook page,” the letter stated.

The KISD website can be found at www.kennardisd.net.

The notification continued, “KISD will be using the asynchronous learning plan for our students who choose the remote learning option. The asynchronous option provides KISD parents, teachers and students the most flexibility of the remote learning options promoted by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The district will be open Monday through Friday, however all students will be remote on Friday to allow teachers time to plan for both face-to-face and remote instruction and make required contact with remote learners.”

“Remote instruction,” Linsey explained, “will look very different from the distant learning that occurred in the spring of 2020. The TEA has been adamant that state testing will resume in the spring of 2021and we will have our students prepared.”

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.