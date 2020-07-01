CISD Ring of Honor Nominations Still Being Accepted

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Nominations for the Crockett Independent School District Ring of Honor are still being accepted for this year’s class of inductees.

According to the CISD website, “Individuals are selected for their contributions to the Crockett School Communities. They are part of a rich legacy and demonstrate a road map for success for young people today. The Ring of Honor is a blend of age and race. The Ring of Honor represents hard work and the extra effort that it takes to reach standards of excellence in our lives.”

There is a process in place to add up to five new names annually to the Ring of Honor. If you know of someone you feel deserves this honor and meets the criteria, please complete the candidate application. Submit the application along with two letters of recommendation in support of the nominee’s candidacy, whether the nominee is a former student-athlete, coach or administrator.

The criteria for former players, managers or trainers are:

Must have been out of high school competition for a minimum of 12 years.

Must have been recognized for outstanding athletic achievement.

Must have graduated and ended their athletics career in good academic standing.

Must have exhibited exemplary standards of conduct during competition.

The criteria for nominating a teacher, coach or administrator are:

Must have taught or been an administrator at Crockett ISD schools for 10 years or more. Award may be given posthumously.

Must have provided outstanding service to the Crockett athletic program and candidate must have exhibited exemplary standards of conduct during competition.

Must be recognized as being a positive role model and person of character and have demonstrated leadership.

Must have been recognized as being a person of uncommon dedication, going above the call of duty to assist students, staff and/or parents.

Must have retired or resigned before being considered for nomination.

To nominate an individual for acceptance into the Ring of Honor, a candidate application form must be filled out and submitted, along with two letters of recommendation in support of the nominees’ candidacy.

The nomination form may be found at www.crockett.isd.net.

Nominations may be given to one of the Board Members or turned in to the Crockett administration office at 1400 West Austin St., Crockett, Texas.

The deadline to submit an application for the 2020 Ring of Honor is 4:00 pm on July 9, 2020.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.