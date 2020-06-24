Same Crime, Different Day

Recidivism Strikes Again

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – It seems some people can never quite learn their lesson. Such was the case for a Crockett man who was busted on Sunday, June 21 for committing the exact crime for which he was already on parole.

Bobby L. Stack, 38, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, after he was stopped for speeding by Trooper Kody Woolley with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

According to an Affidavit of Arrest and Detention, the DPS trooper observed a westbound black 2015 GMC Sierra on State Highway 7 which appeared to be traveling above the posted speed limit. The trooper activated his radar which indicated the vehicle’s speed was 63 mph in a 50 mph zone.

“I conducted a traffic stop on the truck for the violation,” Woolley stated in the arrest report. “The driver was identified as Bobby Slack. I could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from inside Stack’s truck. Stack told me there was an active warrant for his arrest.”

Woolley radioed in to Lufkin DPS Communications who confirmed Stack did indeed have a parole warrant out for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.

Stack was placed under arrest for the parole violation and transported to the Houston County Jail by a Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The DPS trooper stayed with the vehicle and initiated a search.

“I (Woolley) conducted a search of Stack’s vehicle and discovered a green bag in the back seat. Inside the green bag was an electronic scale and a small metal scoop. I observed a small box located in the green bag. I opened the box and could see a crystal-like substance in a clear bag. Based on my training and experience as a peace officer, I believed the crystal-like substance was methamphetamine,” Woolley stated in the affidavit.

A glass pipe and three marijuana cigarettes were also found during the search. Woolley traveled back to the Houston County Jail where he read Stack his Miranda rights before charging him with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200, a second degree felony.

The meth was weighed and came in at 11 grams. Stack was also charged with possession of marijuana.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Because of the parole warrant, Stack has been no-bonded.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.