Local Schools Take Hit After Delayed Report Cards Released

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County school districts were given harsh grades in some cases by state authorities, after the release of the yearly Texas Education Agency (TEA) report cards were released April 24. The grades have school districts across the state protesting the marks and wondering about the requirements and the usefulness of the measurement.

The A-F ratings system began in 2018, but almost immediately came under fire from many school administrators, who said the system presents a “moving target,” where schools never know from year to year what standards will be applied.

“For far too long, families, educators and communities have been denied access to information about the performance of their schools, thanks to frivolous lawsuits paid for by tax dollars filed by those who disagreed with the statutory goal of raising career readiness expectations to help students,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “Every Texas family deserves a clear view of school performance, and now those families finally have access to data they should have received two years ago. Transparency drives progress, and when that transparency is blocked, students pay the price.”

While most parents will no doubt agree that the schools should be given grades of their own, the results have come under such fire, it’s only in 2025 that the results from 2022-2023 could even be released. Local school districts across the state made legal moves to quash the results, arguing the tests were unfair, especially in the first full year back after the pandemic.

Some have asked what good releasing the ratings at this point will do, given the time that has passed since the evaluations, meaning whatever state each school is in now, would have little to do with its condition three years ago.

Newly-announced Crockett ISD Superintendent Damenion Miller said one big factor in the results from that year was a change to testing TEA made late in the game.

“There was always a year they gave to prepare for the assessment and at the same time to work out any inconsistencies in the testing that did not occur,” Miller explained. “Our teachers started the year without knowing what the criteria looked like – it had not even been developed at that time and so, it led to some major changes in the test.”

Miller also noted the test migrated online, adding another layer of complication to students and teachers, one reason Miller said the drop was more noticeable in elementary schools than in higher grades.

Miller said schools tend to figure out one system, right about the time it is replaced by a new one.

“No matter what the examination is, there’s always going to be some type of assessment criteria to check where your school is at. History tells us teachers have risen to the occasion to master whatever test they have been assigned,” Miller said. “You can go all the way back to the oldest tests, and you’ll see teachers have mastered it. Then, a redesign takes place – a cycle repeated over the last 65 years in education.”

What is the answer for parents wanting to gauge the schools, with a three-year-old report just released and the 2024 report not set to be released until August of this year?

Use your instincts, speak with other parents, and try to base decisions on the situation at the schools today, not a reputation, earned or not.

Agree or not, Houston County schools continue to work to better, regardless of the metrics. Most districts expected they wouldn’t do great in the ratings, and sources tell The Messenger that at least one local school district allegedly used district funds to fight the release of the numbers.

Miller said there are a lot of reasons to doubt the three-year-old grades Crockett schools received, but said the district works hard every day to get our students ready for the future, hurdling towards them.

“Of course, there are a lot of changes for Crockett. We’re very excited and celebrating what our kids have accomplished – they have done some great things here at Crockett and we’re very, very proud of them,” Miller said. “Next week, will be launching a partnership with Stephen F. Austin State University, part of a new chapter at Crockett schools.”

