Palestine Police Arrest Three Following Armed Robbery

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – Two arrests have been made and a third suspect has been identified after an armed robbery in Palestine Thursday morning.

At 8:19 a.m. on Thursday, June 11th, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to the 2700 blk. of N. Jackson St. in reference to an armed robbery. The victim reported that one white male and one black male entered her residence and pointed a handgun at her. The suspects then removed several firearms from the residence and fled.

Responding Officers arrived in the area observed a white Chevrolet Impala traveling south on Nixon St. Officers also observed two male subjects pushing an ATV behind the Impala. When Officers attempted to stop the two subjects pushing the ATV, they fled into the nearby wooded area. Officers were able to stop the Impala and identify the driver as Que Green, 17, of Palestine.

Upon contacting Green, Officers observed a revolver lying in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Officers then located several firearms in the backseat of the vehicle. These firearms were identified as the firearms stolen from the residence during the robbery. Green was taken into custody without incident. The ATV was also discovered to have been stolen from the residence.

Officers from the Palestine Police Department and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office performed a search of the area for the fleeing suspects. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 unit also responded to assist in the search.

Through further investigation, Detectives were able to identify the other two suspects as Eddie Barnes, 18, of Palestine and Braidan Lambright, 18, of Palestine. Lambright was also identified as the step-son of the victim.

On Thursday afternoon, Barnes made contact with Detectives at the Palestine Police Department. Barnes was taken into custody without incident.

Green and Barnes were both booked into the Anderson County Jail on Charges of Aggravated Robbery and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Braidan Lambright has active arrest warrants for Aggravated Robbery and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

“I want to commend the Officers for their quick response and recovering the stolen firearms so quickly.” PPD Chief of Police Mark Harcrow said. “These young men made a terrible choice and thankfully, they did not injure anyone.”

Shortly after this article was written, Lambright was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.