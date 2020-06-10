Commissioners Approve Tax Abatement with Vulcraft

By Will Johnson

HOUSTON COUNTY – After several stops and starts, a tax abatement between Houston County and Vulcraft has been approved.

During a meeting of the Houston County Commissioners Court held on Tuesday, June 9, the commissioners were finally able to move forward with the proposal after several months of delays.

First, it was wording in the contract. Then, it was COVID-19 and in April, the court had to approve an order adopting the Houston County Tax Abatement Guidelines and Criteria.

Finally, with all the I’s dotted and T’s crossed, the commissioners court moved forward on the matter Tuesday morning.

With no public comments, County Judge Jim Lovell moved the meeting into the actionable items portion of the agenda. The first matter of business was to consider the execution of the order adopting abatement guidelines and criteria. The measure passed by unanimous consent.

The next part of the meeting was a public hearing “… on creating and designating a Reinvestment Zone at 175 CR 2345 in Grapeland and on a proposed tax abatement agreement with Vulcraft pursuant to the Houston County Tax Abatement Guidelines and Criteria authorized under Chapter 312, Tax Code. The reinvestment zone will be known as Vulcraft Reinvestment Zone #1 and is purposed to provide construction, improvements and economic development within Houston County.”

No one spoke for or against the matter and the public hearing was closed. The commissioners then voted unanimously to approve the reinvestment zone and tax abatement.

The tax abatement covers only the new grating facility currently under construction at the Vulcraft facility in Grapeland and not the existing facilities. The abatement will begin at 100 percent in 2021 and work towards zero by 20 percent increments, ending in 2025.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county, were approved.

The Houston County Environmental and Community Services Reports were received as information by the court.

The court approved salaries for new and/or transfer employees.

Donations in the amount of $2,500 and $2,000 from the Elks Lodge #1729 were accepted by the court. The donations will be used by the office of Emergency Management and the Home Delivered Meals Program.

