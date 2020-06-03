Huester Signs with Centenary

Special to The Messenger

LOVELADY – Brittnie Huester, daughter of Ron and Jennifer Huester, has signed to play volleyball at Centenary College of Louisiana. Brittnie has been playing volleyball for Lovelady since 7th grade and is a 2 time All-District selection. She will be playing outside hitter for the Centenary Volleyball team and also studying Psychology and Biology to pursue a career in the medical field.

Centenary College of Louisiana – located in Shreveport, La. – is a selective, residential, national liberal arts college. Founded in 1825 and affiliated with the United Methodist Church, it is the oldest chartered liberal arts college west of the Mississippi River.

The college is a Division III school and is part of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.