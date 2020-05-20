Campbell Signs with Midland College

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – On Friday, May 15, it was announced Lovelady High School graduating senior Seth Campbell would be taking his talents to the next level as he inked his National Letter of Intent to play golf at Midland College.

Seth is a three-time Regional Qualifier and a two-time State Qualifier. In 2019, he finished in a three-way tie for eighth place with a two day total of 156 (77-79).

During the 2018 season, Seth finished in the top 20 with a two-day score of 158. He shot a 78 on day one and an 80 on day two to finish in 17th place.

According to Lovelady Athletic Director Will Kirchhoff, “Although his senior year was cut short, Seth was playing some of his best rounds that would have certainly given him a shot at a State Medal to end an excellent high school career.”

The Midland College Chaparrals have won 20 National Championships in sports since 1975, as well as produced 192 All-Americans. Midland College is a member of the Western Junior College Athletic Conference.

