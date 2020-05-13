Siblings Arrested in Felony Drug Bust

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Asking the wrong question to the wrong person led to the arrest of a pair of siblings on felony drug charges on Saturday, May 9.

Warren Keith Boggess, 22, from Crockett was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than or equal to four grams, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, greater than or equal to four grams and possession of marijuana after he asked a random person outside of a local hotel if they smoked weed.

Officers with the Crockett Police Department were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express on Saturday, May 9 at approximately 11 pm in response to a male subject attempting to sell narcotics outside of the hotel.

When the police officers arrived, they made contact with Boggess who was standing outside the passenger-side front door of a vehicle.

“Once we (police) made contact, Boggess stated he asked a random person in the parking lot if they smoked weed. Upon further investigation, Boggess pulled out four small bags of marijuana from his right pocket and showed the officers,” an affidavit of probable cause stated.

After he pulled out the marijuana, Officer Nicholas Martinez did a pat down search of Boggess and found a clear, plastic baggie containing several pills suspected of being ecstasy.

Boggess was detained and placed in the back of a patrol unit while the investigation continued. Finding the ecstasy pills gave the officers probable cause to search the vehicle and while doing so, CPD Officer Matthew VanEgmond “… located a small yellow bag containing Clonazepam in a red bag in the passenger side front floorboard near where Boggess was standing.”

Clonazepam (Klonopin) is a prescription drug used to treat panic attacks, certain types of seizures, and the short-term relief of the symptoms of anxiety.

It was later learned the Clonazepam belonged to Boggess’ sister, Laporsha Portae Woody.

The affidavit indicated there were children inside of the vehicle when Boggess was detained and they went inside the hotel to tell Woody what was happening outside.

Woody came outside and “… appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was not being compliant with officers at the time, so she was placed into a patrol unit for detainment.”

After being read her rights, the affidavit stated Woody admitted the red bag was hers but “… did not know the pills were in it. She further stated she did not know that Boggess was trying to sell narcotics.”

The two siblings were transported to the Houston County Jail where they were booked into custody. Boggess was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than or equal to four grams (second degree felony), manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, greater than or equal to four grams (second degree felony)and possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor).

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Woody was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group three, a Class A misdemeanor.

Woody’s bond was set at $4,000. It was posted on May 11 and she was released, pending further legal proceedings.

The total bond for Boggess was set at $52,500 and he remains at the Houston County Jail.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.