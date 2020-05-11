The Masked Graduates

Local Seamstress Provides Graduation Masks

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – To say the Class of 2020 has had an odd senior year would be an understatement of epic proportions. They went on Spring Break and never came back. They are the world champions of senior skip day.

Thanks to school administrators, teachers, parents and the students themselves, the seniors have been able to complete the requirements to graduate.

Some of the area districts are still finalizing the details of the when and where of the graduation ceremonies. When it comes time for a graduating senior to receive his or her diploma, however, a safeguard will be in place against COVID-19 thanks to a Houston County seamstress.

“We have been sewing masks for the schools for over two weeks now,” said Ellen McCreight, owner of Crockett Embroidery.

She explained one of the Houston County school districts called her and asked if she could do this for their seniors. McCreight said she would and then she received a text from another school district asking about masks for their soon-to-be graduates.

“I said sure, but then I thought I can’t just do two schools and not do the rest. We started announcing that all the masks would be donated, but also said we would take donations to help pay for the materials. So, these masks are paid for,” the seamstress said.

The masks are all adorned with a slogan Latexo graduating senior Taylor Upshaw thought would be appropriate for the times. It reads, “Seniors 2020 – The One Where They Were Quarantined.”

“For us to make these masks, it costs about $5 apiece. We’re really donating them but everyone has been so wonderful. For one mask, they will give $10. Some give $3 and some give $5. I’ve had donations like you wouldn’t believe,” McCreight said.

McCreight said she had two helpers who were helping construct the masks and stressed their help has been a Godsend.

“They are Selena Brown and Juliana Smith. Both are from Crockett and they have been working night and day to help get all these masks made,” she said.

As the discussion continued, McCreight said she heard about Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott’s order on Tuesday, May 5 that said the masks would be mandatory.

“So, now we’re two weeks ahead,” she said with a laugh.

According to the Texas Education Agency,”… between May 15 and May 31, 2020, an outdoor ceremony will be permitted in a rural county that has an attestation as described in the ‘Texans Helping Texans: The Governor’s Report to Open Texas.’”

They should, the TEA has stated, be held in the largest available outdoor venue to allow for maximum social distancing and graduates should be provided with face masks.

Aside from the masks for graduating seniors, McCreight said her shop has cranked out over 2,500 masks. For the schools, Crockett Embroidery has produced over 250 masks for the districts in Houston County. She added Crockett ISD has already picked up their masks and Grapeland was scheduled to pick up theirs on Friday.

She added there is no charge for essential employees working in nursing homes, the healthcare field, food service and delivery areas.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.