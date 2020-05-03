The Shutdown Made Me Do It

Crockett Woman Arrested on Two Felonies, Four Misdemeanors

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A car chase, a foot chase and a fight with the police led to the arrest of a Crockett woman on two felony counts and four misdemeanors earlier this week.

Claiming the government shutdown made her run from the law, 36-year-old Tamekia Marie Franklin was apprehended and charged with assaulting a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention on foot, a DWI, reckless driving and disorderly conduct stemming from her actions on Monday, April 27.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Crockett Police Officer Nicholas Martinez was on patrol Monday evening when he was dispatched to the 200 block of Cordell Street in reference to a disturbance.

As the CPD officer neared the scene of the disturbance “… Houston County Dispatch advised that two vehicles had left to an unknown location. As I (Martinez) was approaching the area, I observed a vehicle coming from the area of the location, so I activated my unit lights to detain the vehicle for further investigation.”

The vehicle – driven by Franklin – came to a stop but as Martinez attempted to get her out of the vehicle for questioning, the affidavit indicated Franklin drove off at a high rate of speed.

Martinez turned his patrol unit around to follow but as Franklin neared the 1000 block of Redbud Street, she drove into a ditch. The affidavit reported Franklin then attempted to flee on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, Martinez was able to catch up to Franklin where “… she began to resist arrest or detention by fighting and pulling away from me. About that time another officer arrived on scene and assisted in putting Franklin in custody.”

Franklin continued to fight the police officers and kicked Martinez in the chest. She was also tazed twice but with no effect, according to the legal document. Eventually, she was placed into the patrol unit where she waited as the initial investigation unfolded.

“Franklin did state to me during this time that she ran because of the government shut down and did not want her vehicle to be taken from her,” she said.

During the course of the investigation, it became apparent to Martinez that Franklin had consumed several alcoholic beverages before driving.

“It also came to my attention that she could have possibly been under the influence of PCP by her body sweats, her not feeling any pain and her being extremely dry and crusted over with a white foam substance,” the affidavit stated.

Franklin was transported to Crockett Medical Center for evaluation but while she was at the hospital “… she began to act belligerent by yelling and using profanity in a public place.”

Once she was cleared by the CMC medical staff, Franklin was taken to the Houston County Jail where she was booked into custody on charges of: assaulting a public servant (third degree felony), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (third degree felony), evading arrest or detention (Class A misdemeanor), a DWI (Class B misdemeanor), reckless driving (Class B misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (Class C misdemeanor).

The two most serious charges are the third degree felonies. According to Section 12.35 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a state jail felony shall be punished by confinement in a state jail for any term of not more than two years or less than 180 days. In addition to confinement, an individual adjudged guilty of a state jail felony may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Franklin’s total bond was set at $29,271. It was posted on April 29 and she was released, pending further legal action.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.