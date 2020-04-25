Former Crockett Bulldog Named NSCA All-American

By Will Johnson

BEAUMONT – By the time Case Robinson graduated from Crockett High School, he owned nearly of the Bulldog passing records.

His prowess on the gridiron caused college scouts to sit up and take notice. When it came time to sign his National Letter of Intent, Robinson decided to take his talents to Lamar University (LU) where he made a position switch from quarterback to tight end.

The move paid off as he was a two-time Honorable Mention All-Southland Conference selection from the tight end position.

On Tuesday of this week, it was announced Robinson had garnered yet another honor.

According to a press release from LU, “Lamar University football players Case Robinson and Tamatoa Neher and volleyball player Erin Pequeno have been named 2020 National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) All-Americans.”

The media release also went on to say, “A four-year letter-winner, Robinson came to LU as a quarterback. After spending his rookie season as a reserve signal caller, he made the transition to tight end and over the course of the next three seasons became one of the league’s best. During his career, Robinson played in 36 games, recording 29 starts. He also hauled in 50 passes for 803 yards and nine touchdowns.”

Concerning the All-American selections, LU strength and conditioning coordinator Dan Darcy commented, “It’s easy to say that a student-athlete did this or won that, but these three came in here and poured their heart and soul into the program. To watch our student-athletes come into our program young and trying to figure things out, and then be able to watch them grow and develop as people goes beyond just doing sets or reps in the weight room. I view this as a career award for them.”

Shortly after he made the switch to TE, Robinson was the subject of an article in the Beaumont Enterprise where he expressed the right mentality to take the next step in his football career.

“If I go out there and catch 10 balls for 100 yards every game, but we lose, what did I accomplish? Yes, I want to be out there on the field and putting up numbers — that’s why I made the move. But, I want to win more. With the team success will come personal success,” Robinson said in the 2018 article.

The NFL Draft begins this week and with several teams needing to shore up the tight end position, perhaps the NFL scouts will also sit up and take notice.

congratulations on being selected as an All-American

Will Johnson