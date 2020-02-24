TSWA All-State Team Released

Horace, Sheridan Receive First Team Honors

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The 69th Annual Texas Sports Writers Association’s All-State Football Teams were released earlier this week and several area schools were represented on the list.

Beginning at the Class 2A level, the Grapeland Sandies placed two players on the list. Grapeland LB Cooper Sheridan was selected to the First Team while QB BJ Lamb was selected to the Honorable Mention team. Both are juniors and will be returning next year.

On the year, Sheridan recorded 194 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight QB hurries, two sacks, three caused fumbles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Lamb was 130-184 for 2,387, 19 TDs, and seven interceptions. On the ground, the Grapeland QB rushed 94 times for 691 yards and 15 TDs.

The Lovelady Lions were represented by three players. Offensive tackle Carter Murray was selected to the Third Team. Murray recorded 44 pancakes, 51 knockdowns and graded out at 96%.

Also from Lovelady was running back Josh Martinez who was selected to the Honorable Mention team. Martinez recorded 262 attempts for 1,826 yards and 19 TDs.

Rounding out the trio of Lions is Logan LeBlanc, from the Lovelady linebacker corps. LeBlanc recorded 105 tackles (74 solos), 29 tackles for loss, seven sacks, five passes broken up, four interceptions, two caused fumbles, one fumble recovery and five blocked kicks.

Moving to Class 3A, Crockett Bulldog Allen Horace was selected was selected to the All-State First Team from the tight end position. Horace caught 39 passes for 601 yards. He also recorded seven TDs and graded out at 95%.

Allen Horace



Bulldog linebacker Jakecian Jones was selected for Second Team honors. On the season Jones recorded 188 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, three sacks, six caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Another defensive player for Crockett was also selected for recognition as Cristian Brice was selected to the Third Team. Brice recorded 188 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss. He picked off two passes, had three sacks, caused six fumbles, two fumble recoveries and he scored a TD.

Rounding out the Bulldog contingent was QB Jordan Bedford who was selected for Honorable Mention honors. Bedford was 131-242 for 2,223 yards and 28 TDs. He also ran the ball 60 times for 427 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Elkhart Elks also placed a player on the All-State list. Tight end Ky Thomas was selected to the Honorable Mention team. Thomas recorded 20 catches for 400 yards and seven TDs.

Other area players selected to the All-State team included: Frankston’s Jesse Newman, Honorable Mention, DB; Palestine’s JK Lockett, DB, 2nd team; Palestine’s Jeremiah Davis, RB, 3rd team; and Palestine’s Quinton Cook, LB, 3rd team.

Congratulations to all of these young men from the staff at The Messenger Sports!

