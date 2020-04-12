TWC Announces Staggered Call Times

Easier Access Based on Area Code

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – As a way to offset the wait times, busy signals and time spent waiting for their website to load, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has announced a new plan to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic file for unemployment.

According to an April 3 press release, “Over half a million Texans have filed unemployment claims in the last 18 days as a result of COVID-19. The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will soon outpace the total number of claims received in all of 2019.”

“This unprecedented increase,” the TWC stated, “has led to long wait times, overwhelmed call centers and technical issues with the Unemployment Benefit Services portal. TWC staff is working around the clock to expand the capacity to take claims but needs your support. Effective immediately, TWC recommends that Texans stagger their calls and access to the online portal based on applicant’s area codes.”

The TWC asks that Texans use their area code to find their proposed call and access times. Staggering claims will provide better access to needed services.

These are the recommended call and access times

For area codes beginning with 9, the TWC recommends calling on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 8 am and Noon.

For area codes beginning with 3, 4, 5 or 6, the TWC recommends calling on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 1 pm and 5 pm.

For area codes beginning with 7 or 8, the TWC recommends calling on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday between 8 am and Noon.

For area codes beginning with 2, the TWC recommends calling on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday between 1 pm and 5 pm.

In the media release, TWC Executive Director Ed Serna stated, “The outbreak of COVID-19 has reminded each of us the importance of acting with others in mind. Just as with the virus, we can treat this problem far more effectively if we work together and space out the demand rather than having everyone call at the same time. I know there are Texans worried about being out of work and missing their paychecks. We keep working until every Texan that needs help gets help. We are asking for you to join the effort.”

Texans will not be penalized for a delay due to call or user volume. Claims for individuals affected by COVID-19 are eligible to be backdated. Staggering claims will provide help to reduce frustrations for many Texans and provide better access to needed services. For more information on COVID-19 and unemployment benefits, visit: www.twc.texas.gov/news/covid-19-resources-job-seekers.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.

