Kennard ISD Celebrates Seniors

Jordan Bridges

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD- With recent closures of school districts nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools are concerned with the effects this could have on their students. One group in particular is the 2020 graduating class.

“Our senior class has put 13-years into their education. They have the right to get the recognition they deserve for completing,” Malinda Lindsey, Kennard ISD’s superintendent, said during a phone interview on April 8.

One thing Kennard ISD is doing in order to make such their seniors are getting the recognition they deserve is the school is showcasing one senior everyday on their Facebook page, while the school remains closed.

“It’s just one of the ways we can shine the light on them. They are already missing out on so much,” Lindsey continued. ”Some haven’t had the opportunity to attend prom or go on their senior trip. All of those events were planned for right now, but considering things the way they are, we’re not sure if they’ll ever get them.”

The KISD superintendent added, “This is a special time in the lives of our seniors and in the event of the Governor of Texas telling us that we can’t return to school for the remainder of the year – we are working on a contingency plan to make sure our seniors partake in a graduation ceremony. We hope and pray that we will be returning back to school before the end of the school year, but we might not have that choice.”

Lindsey said the ceremony might not be traditional, but it will be held.

“Whether it’s being held in the year, virtually or however it needs to be in order to stay within guidelines, we will do it.” Lindsey said.

When speaking with the community, parents, and students the feedback has been positive and popular.

“I believe as long as our senior are getting the recognition they deserve, that is the most important part,” Lindsey said, “I’m hoping what the seniors will learn from this is that they can follow their dreams no matter what – that they can persevere despite the obstacles in front of them.”

Jordan Bridges can be reached about this article at jbridges@messenger-news.com

