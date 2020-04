Good Numbers Reported from Fair Sale

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show Sale of Champions was originally scheduled for Friday, April 3. The COVID-19 virus had other ideas, however, and the 2020 fair was cancelled.

As a result, the Houston County Fair Association (HCFA) decided to move the sale to an online platform to help the exhibitors recoup some of the money they had poured into the livestock.

The auction was conducted by Wal-Lee Auction Company with Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace serving as auctioneer.

According to HCFA Secretary Beverly Moore, “The total sale premium was $103,750. We didn’t take any add-ons during the sale but we are taking add-ons until April 24. We had a lot of new buyers and some tenured buyers who participated in the online auction. I know that it was a lot for us to ask of the buyers, especially those that are not tech savvy, but they pushed through. We are very proud of the supporters of this county show.”

In the Steer Division:

Kamillia LeBlanc – Kennard 4H – Top of Form

Sold for: $3,500; Terrelle Easterling – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $2,000; Kyra Noble – Latexo FFA – Sold for $3,100; Olivia Gilmore – Kennard FFA – Sold for $3,500; Laney Smith – Kennard 4H – Sold for $2,800; Ethan LeBlanc – Kennard 4H – Sold for $2,800; Coy Smith – Kennard 4H – Sold for $3,400.

In the Fryer Rabbit Division:

Taniah Johnson – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $250; Gabriel Rangel – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $375; Aidan Larkin – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $200; Kade Stephens – Latexo 4H – Sold for $300; Clayton Brazzil – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $125; Shelby Abshire – Latexo FFA – Sold for $375; Christopher Grier – Homestead 4H – Sold for $260; Taylor Dise – Latexo FFA – Sold for $320; Brayden Barron – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $300; Kallie Stephens – Latexo 4H – Sold for $175; Dalli Jones – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $325; Bentli Gambill – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $475; Tobi Curless – Latexo 4H – Sold for $325; Tia Greer – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $200; Madisyn Burleson – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $325; Mary Jane Watson – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $350; Kandler Putska – Lovelady 4H – Sold for 225; Caleb Larkin – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $400; Hunter Goodson – Latexo FFA – Sold for $350; Cash Burleson – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $300; Kyra Rogers – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $375; Jaedin Watts – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $300Clayton Boots Burleson – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $325; Brayden Andrus – Latexo FFA – Sold for $325; Colton Patrick – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $300; Adrianna Juares – Crockett FFA – Sold for $300; Hanna Huffstuttler – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $350; Payton Larkin – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $400; Avery Huffstuttler – Homestead 4H – Sold for $300; JaTievia Taylor – Crockett FFA – Sold for $300; Cole Goolsby – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $300; Skylin Andrus – Latexo FFA – Sold for $325; Caden Abshire – Latexo FFA – Sold for $275; Blake Patrick – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $300.

In the Replacement Heifer Division:

Ethan Baker – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $7,500; Morgan Thrasher – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $7,800.

In the Broiler Division:

Bryan Perez-Maldonado – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $350; Stacy Perez-Maldonado – Grapeland FFA- Sold for $300; Wendy Perez-Maldonado – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $400; Cierra Espinoza – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $200; Christopher Grier – Homestead 4H – Sold for $375; Jonathan Grier – Homestead 4-H – Sold for $350; Kallie Stephens – Latexo 4H – Sold for $225; Citori Antley – Kennard FFA – Sold for $425; Jason DeCluette – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $450; Meredith Tuggle – Crockett FFA – Sold for $325; Kayleigh Easterling – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $300; Kade Stephens – Latexo 4H – Sold for $200; Lane Wilson – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $525; Rylee Wilson – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $450; John Aiden Gearheart – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $375; Levi Wilson – Lovelady 4H sold for $550; Natalie Gearheart – Lovelady 4H – sold for $450.

In the Lamb Division:

Rylee Grossman – Latexo FFA – Sold for $500; Morgan Terry – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $450; Kamkayla McCombs – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $500; Walker Webb – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $475; Madilyn McCombs – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $525; Cayden LeBlanc – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $525; Paige Mullen – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $450; Harlie Hoch – Latexo FFA – Sold for $425; Alyssa Dilli – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $600; Cyshia Black – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $425; Preslie Reynolds – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $600. Jamie Welch – Latexo FFA – Sold for $700Kori Mizzell – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $525; Noah Hoch – Latexo FFA – Sold for $525; Kevonna Johnson – Crockett FFA – Sold for $500; Riley Beaver – Homestead 4H – Sold for $725; Shelby Coker – Latexo FFA – Sold for $475; Landry Beaver – Homestead 4H – Sold for $750; Avery Scout Lovell – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $1,150; Emma Carmichael – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $675; Shawna Merchant – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $450; Zachary Jones – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $475; Haley Phillips – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $600; Haley Boehm – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $500; Keundra Harris – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $550.

In the Goat Division:

Jada Billingsley – Homestead 4H – Sold for $500; Sawyer Beard – Kennard 4H – Sold for $525; Skylin Andrus – Latexo FFA – Sold for $550; Aubrey Waits – Homestead 4H – Sold for $525; Callie Lee – Homestead 4H – Sold for $400; Trinity Meadows – Homestead 4H – Sold for $750; Alexandrea Newman – Crockett FFA – Sold for $625; Lyndsey Keys – Latexo FFA – Sold for $450; Riley Beaver – Homestead 4H – Sold for $725; Gracie Conner – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $525; Brayden Andrus – Latexo FFA – Sold for $1,025; Haley Hickman – Kennard 4H – Sold for $575; Jamie Welch – Latexo FFA – Sold for $800; Karleie Campbell – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $1,100; Michael Miles – Latexo FFA – Sold for $650; Karli Taylor – Latexo FFA – Sold for $450; Hunter Parrish – Kennard FFA – Sold for $700; Haylee Jones – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $450; Billy Beard – Homestead 4H – Sold for $525; Landry Beaver – Homestead 4H – Sold for $625; Shelby Collins – Homestead 4H – Sold for $425 – Baylee Omelina – Latexo FFA – Sold for $425; Weston Reeves – Crockett FFA – Sold for $750; Austin Lee – Homestead 4H – Sold for $475; Alyssa Hickman – Kennard 4H – Sold for $625; Caroline Hackler – Latexo FFA – Sold for $775; Jillian Salmon – Homestead 4H – Sold for $600; Madilyn Smith – Latexo FFA – Sold for $600.

In the Hog Division:

Kylie M. Smith – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $900; Ayvery Sallee – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $800; Harlie Hoch – Latexo FFA – Sold for $750; Collin Lovett – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $750; Caleigh Lovett – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $700; Kynnedy Salle – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $800; Kylie C. Smith – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $800; Aubrey Smith – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $900; Preston Mooneyham – Kennard FFA – Sold for $950; Noah Hoch – Latexo FFA – Sold for $700; Ethan Blake Patrick – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $775; Maggie Gibbins – Latexo FFA – Sold for $950; Jacy Stubblefield – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $1,000; Alyssa Hickman – Kennard 4H – Sold for $850; Peyton Mooneyham – Kennard FFA – Sold for $950; Carter Tucker – Homestead 4H – Sold for $900; Hunter Goodson – Latexo FFA – Sold for $750; Hunter Allen – Latexo FFA – Sold for $700; Kyler Snell – Grapeland FFA – Sold for $850; Kolton Patrick – Lovelady 4H – Sold for $850; Kurt Tucker – Homestead 4H – Sold for $850; Wacey Moore, Jr. – Lovelady FFA – Sold for $1,300.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.

