County Commissioners Seek Citizen-Led Groundwater District

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court convened Tuesday, June 24 to address a wide-ranging agenda that included fiber optic infrastructure proposals, public donations, legal agreements, and potential historical renovations. Houston County Judge Jim Lovell, still recovering from a brief stint in the hospital, was not present.

The court approved several employee matters, mainly from the sheriff’s department, including new hires, transfers and pay alterations.

In Precinct One, Spectrum was approved to directionally bore 2,435 feet of fiber optic cable through two- and four-inch conduit along CR 1680 east of CR 1750. In Precinct two, a second installation would run 2,704 feet of fiber between two poles along CR 2300 south of CR 2330.

“I just wonder how long they are going to be doing this…” commented Precinct Two Commissioner Willie Kitchen.

Commissioners approved an agreement between the County and District Attorney’s office and Local Government Solutions (LGS) to integrate eForce booking information at a one-time cost of $1,000, with no recurring fees. The system is used to store inmate and suspect records and be able to access information needed and eliminate “double-work.”

On road maintenance funding, the court approved accepting a financial donation from 2P Logging earmarked for improvements on CR 2125.

In another donation-related item, a $249 in-kind donation from Creek Lock Service for latch guards and sliding doors at the Houston County Jail was accepted. The court also received the fiscal year 2024 financial statement and audit report for Emergency Services District #1.

Looking to the future of the county courthouse, commissioners voted to move forward with the Texas Historical Commission’s Courthouse Renovation Grant project. The plan includes exploring renovations at the former First National Bank buildings for expanded office space. The commission is requesting guidance from the county regarding future use of the space, in order to make renovations. Some estimates of costs to restore any given courthouse in the state costs from $5-10 million, with matching funds and grants to take care of a large share, although the county would have some amount to pay.

As the commissioners are still working through the process, they said they would work on finalizing decisions and turn in a report at some time in the future. Precinct Three Commissioner Gene Stokes has been putting a lot of work in the matter, including looking at other designs open to Houston County in other areas. Commissioners have a complicated decision after the purchase of the old bank building in downtown Crockett, able to decide which offices will continue in the old building, if any. The county is eligible for a large grant, but first will need to submit specific proposals.

To support that initiative, the court issued a Request for Qualifications for architect and engineering services and continued with their internal evaluation committee for the project.

Commissioners also ratified a disaster declaration issued by the Judge Lovell June 18 and voted to extend the order. The declaration relates to flooding from the recent storms and rains. Director of the county’s office of emergency management Heath Murff told the commissioners the water is falling gradually from a flood stage along the Trinity River. Murff said extending the declaration might not directly help the county, but could help farmers and ranchers in the area receive federal funds for destroyed crops and livestock from the high water.

Discussions began around the formation of a groundwater conservation district for Houston County. The court appointed a committeeand considered engagement of legal counsel to assist with the district’s development.

“We all know why this is on the agenda,” Kitchen said, referencing the recent scandal over commercial wells in the area. “It might be a conflict for us, as a governing body to recommend this. It should be taken care of by a private citizen to get a petition organized.”

“This is one of the biggest issues we are going to face. We see what’s happening in our neighboring counties. Is it better to have a groundwater district or not?” Stokes said. “I was in Jacksonville with all those people — people wrapped around the building. We need to put a lot of thought into establishing a groundwater district. I do think this is the direction we will have to go in order to protect our water. We will need to consult with a lot of people and take careful steps to decide how to proceed, who would govern it and howe to fund it.”

Stokes noted some counties are part of other area’s water district, but he said Houston County should have its own district, without other counties and far-away decision making.

“It’s important if you serve the people that you see the people you represent — at a restaurant or church,” Stokes continued. “Officials need to be able to see and speak with the people and hear their concerns. We need the type of board that’s local and able to answers people’s questions.”

Kitchen warned, “Without a groundwater district, there will be no notification. These people could already have wells here and we have no way of knowing.”

Stokes noted without a local water district, there could be no water, because there is no planning, like there is in other counties.

“We also don’t want to punish Consolidated Water and the cities in the county who have already made investments and done work to provide water,” Stokes said. “I am a less-government guy and do not want more government. But I know if these people are able to take 10% of the water from this aquifer, this county is going to suffer and the people are going to suffer.”

Kitchen clarified the work should not affect private enterprise, personal gardens or cities, but make sure water is not commercially pumped to another area. He noted the county had tried to do this before, but now people have seen what can happen without a water district.

The commissioners agreed to come to the next meeting with a proposal for one person each to serve on a committee to weigh how to establish a groundwater district for Houston County, including getting assistance from state lawmakers to help the work on the state level.

