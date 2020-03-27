All Houston County Schools Postpone Re-Opening

New Date April 17

By Will Johnson

HOUSTON COUNTY – It came in a rush late on Friday afternoon, March 27. In two weeks, schools were set to re-open their doors but after Houston County school superintendents conferred on Friday, It was determined the school districts would remain closed until April 17.

Grapeland ISD Superintendent Don Jackson issued the following statement as to the reasoning behind the postponement:

“Grapeland ISD will extend the suspension of ‘normal’ district operations through Friday, April 17 in an effort to support our state and nation to slow down the spread of COVID-19 as well as mitigate any health risks to our students, staff and community.”

