Labor Day Bluegrass Festival Forges Ahead

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND — While it could change at any given moment, as of now, the Annual Labor Day Bluegrass Festival held at Salmon Lake Park is still a go and is set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the nation, the festival will have a different look this year. The park’s capacity will be limited, sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the park, social distancing is expected to be practiced and cleaning precautions will be taken.

According to the 44th Annual Bluegrass Festival Facebook page, “I know that most of The Bluegrass World has canceled…. BUT NOT Salmon Lake Park! We are doing everything we can to create a safe and healthy atmosphere for the 44th Annual Labor Day Bluegrass Festival! Over 100 acres of sunshine and fresh air for social distancing, hand sanitizing station’s and sanitized buildings makes for a healthy Bluegrass Festival. Join us for a full week of Bluegrass Fellowship! You are not going to want to miss Little Roy and Lizzy, Volume Five, the Larry Stephenson Band, The Marksmen, Chords of Grace, The Purple Hulls, Andi and The Bluegrass Pals OR the open mic (this is where talent is discovered).”

Pre-festival activities begin on Aug. 27 and run through Aug. 30 with an estate sale and junk swap. On Aug. 31, there will be a golf cart parade as well as an outdoor movie. The next day, Tuesday, Sept. 1, will see the park host Banjo Bingo and on Wednesday, Sept. 2, there will be a barn dance as well as a homemade ice cream contest.

The concerts begin on Thursday, Sept. 3 even though you may see some strolling musicians looking to do a little pickin’ and grinnin’. Mike Powell will serve as this year’s emcee.

RV and camping sites are still available as are vendor spaces for the estate sale and junk swap. Remember, alcohol is prohibited in the park.

Weekend passes are available for $60. Tickets are $15 for Thursday, $25 per day for Friday and Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Children 15 and under with an adult enter free.

Bring your lawn chairs but don’t forget to space them six feet from your neighbor.

For more information on the 44th Annual Labor Day Bluegrass Festival or to purchase tickets for the event, please call 903-284-0869.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.