City of Crockett to hold Telephonic Council Meeting

Scheduled for March 23 at 10 AM

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The city of Crockett will hold a telephonic city council meeting on Monday March 23 at 10 AM.

The city council agenda was received on Friday morning, March 20 and stated, “Notice is hereby given in accordance with the order of the Office of the Governor issued March 16, the City Council of the City of Crockett will conduct its Special Meeting scheduled for 10 AM on March 23 by telephone or video conference in order to advance the public health goal of limiting face-to-face meetings to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

There will be no public access to City Hall. The agenda is posted online at www.crocketttexas.org and the public dial-in number to participate in the telephone meeting is 617-769-8021.

The agenda is comprised of six items. The first item is the identification of a quorum, invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance.

The second item entails telephonic public comments “… as permitted by the presiding officer during the meeting.”

Following the approval of minutes (agenda item three) from the March 2 meeting, the council will consider agenda item four which calls for the postponement of the May 2 election in Precinct Five until the Uniform Election Date of Nov. 3.

Agenda item six concerns the Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show.

The agenda item states, “Consider and approve allowing the Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Association to hold the 2020 Youth Livestock Show and Fair at the Porth Ag Arena, scheduled for March 30 through April 4.

The final agenda item is the adjournment of the meeting.

