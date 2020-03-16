Census 2020 Scams

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The 2020 US Census is scheduled to begin this month and unfortunately, many scam artists are already licking their chops.

According to information provided by the city of Grapeland, “They might contact you by phone or e-mail or text you with a link to a phony website. Sometimes they even show up at your house. Their goal is to get your private information and in some cases, persuade you to send money.”

Amy Nofziger with the AARP Fraud Watch Network indicated real census workers will never threaten a person with jail time or a fine if you don’t participate. Nor will they ask for your social security number, a credit card number or bank account information.

Individuals can check if a census request is legitimate at www.census.gov. Click on survey/programs, then click on “Help for Survey Participants. If you suspect fraud call 1-800-923-8282 to talk with a census bureau representative or contact your local law enforcement agency.

