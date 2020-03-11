District 20-2A Boys’ All District Selections Released

Sandies Dominate Superlatives

By Will Johnson

GRAPELAND – With the conclusion of the Grapeland Sandies’ season in the Region III Finals, the All-District selections for the 2019-2020 season from District 20-2A were released.

Selected as Coach of the Year was the Grapeland Sandies’ Head Coach Blake Doughty.

The Co-MVPs of District 20-2A were BJ Lamb from the Grapeland Sandies and Colby Thornton from the Slocum Mustangs.

District 20-2A Co-MVP Colby Thornton

The Offensive Player of the Year was Dillon Denman from the Centerville Tigers.

The Defensive Player of the Year for District 20-2A was Grapeland Sandie Keizion Ashford. Ashford was last year’s District MVP.

The Co-Newcomers of the Year in District 20-2A were Grapeland Sandie Riley Murchison and Leon Cougar Micah Burleson.

The Sixth Man of the Year was Slocum Mustang Andrew Abernathy.

Defensive Player of the Year Keizion Ashford

The First Team All-District Selections for District 20-2A were Grapeland Sandies Austin Driskell and Cadarian Wiley.

Lovelady Lions Seth Murray and Slade Murray were also selected to the First Team squad.

In addition, Slocum Mustangs Josh Ives and Chase Wilson both received First Team Honors.

District 20-2A Co-Newcomer of the Year Riley Murchison

Centerville Tiger Canon Robinson was selected for First Team honors, as well.

Last but not least, Groveton Indians Cole DeWitt and Davuarrio Horace were also selected to the First Team.

The Second Team All-District selections for District 20-2A included: Grapeland Sandie Deco Bryant; Latexo Tiger Sam Jones; Leon Cougar Jacob Robinson; Lovelady Lion Jaedin Watts; Slocum Mustangs Randy Guess and Travis Neal; Centerville Tiger Clayton Bell; and Groveton Indian Cade Steubing.

First Team All-District Cadarian Wiley

Honorable Mention honors went to Grapeland Sandies Dameion Smith, Jonathan Luce, and Cooper Ward; Leon Cougars Tyson Cornett, Stran Copeland, Logan Noey, Ruben Gonzalez, and Aidan Turner; Centerville Tigers Caidenn Boss, BJ Kelly, Kasen Jeitz and Paxton Hancock; Groveton Indian Dillon Wells; Latexo Tigers Carson Hardy; Eli Filer; Tyler Lumbreraz; Malachi Reece; and Kaiden Gonzales; Lovelady Lions Kaven Rollo; Shemar Terry; Morgan Thrasher; and Kevion Terry; and Slocum Mustang Zach Bennett.

The Academic All-District Team was also released. Members on this team must maintain at least a 90 average.

Centerville Tigers: Caiden Boss; Alan Skipworth; Cannon Robinson; Jabez Fills; Kasen Jeitz; Paxton Hancock; and Ethan Fiori.

First Team All-District Austin Driskell

Grapeland Sandies: Cadarian Wiley; Riley Murchison; Austin Driskell; Cooper Ward; and Jonathan Luce.

Groveton Indians: Cade Steubing; Ross Modland; and Riley Modland.

Latexo Tigers: Logan Ray; Tyler Lumbreraz; Eli Filer; Carson Hardy; Malachi Reece; and Samuel Pyle.

Leon Cougars: Tyson Cornett; Stran Copeland; Logan Noey; Ruben Gonzalez; Aidan Turner; and Jacob Robinson.

District 20-2A Coach of the Year Blake Doughty

Lovelady Lions: Seth Murray; Slade Murray; Kaven Rollo; and Jacob York.

Slocum Mustangs: Randy Guess; Travis Neal; Colby Thornton; Chase Wilson; Jose Molina; and MGR – Jaret Fletcher.

The Messenger would like to extend its congratulations to all the young men on this list for a very enjoyable 2019-2020 basketball season and for a job well done.

