Denson Extradited to Crockett

Wanted for Questioning in Paul Disappearance

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of 79-year-old Faye Lynn Paul has been arrested and extradited back to Crockett.

According to a Feb. 28 statement from Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith, “David Denson has been taken into custody in Alamosa, Colo. on today’s date (Friday, Feb. 28). Denson has waived extradition and will be brought back to Crockett, Texas on felony charges for violating his probation.”

Smith added, “Denson is also wanted for questioning in the suspicious disappearance of Faye Lynn Paul. This investigation is ongoing and we will provide an update as soon as we can. We are working with Colorado State Patrol, the Alamosa Police Department and the Texas Rangers on bringing Denson back across the state line.”

Denson arrived in Crockett on Monday, March 2, escorted by members of the Crockett Police Department and was booked into the Houston County Jail on felony charges of violating his probation. He is being held without bond.

Denson had been released from jail on Feb. 10 after receiving 10 years of probation for burglary of a habitation.

The Crockett Police Department issued a statement on Thursday, Feb. 20, when Paul was first reported as missing to CPD asking the public for its help in locating Paul. A Silver Alert was also issued but was cancelled after her vehicle was found during the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 24

After her vehicle, described as a grey, 2015 Chevrolet Impala, was discovered, the Crockett Police Chief stated, “During the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 24, Faye Lynn Paul’s vehicle was located and secured. This is still a very active investigation and updates will be provided when we are able. Please understand that this is a sensitive case and there are details that cannot be released for the integrity of the case. We appreciate everyone’s calls, messages, and information regarding this investigation and we will continue to update you when we are able.”

Paul was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and has still not been found. She is described as a white female, standing about 5’2” tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes.

After the initial missing person’s report was filed, the CPD statement reported investigators were “… looking to speak with Mrs. Paul’s nephew, David Wayne Denson (25), about the case and believe that he may have information about her whereabouts.”

Anyone with information about this case, or anyone who may know the whereabouts of Mrs. Paul, is encouraged to call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.

