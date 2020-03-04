Crockett Invitational Track Meet Results

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – In one of the first track and field meets of the season, Crockett High School hosted the Crockett Invitational.

The teams who were in attendance were: Palestine; Trinity; Anderson-Shiro; Crockett; and Corrigan-Camden.

For the girls, Palestine finished first with 257 points. Trinity was second with 156 points, Anderson-Shiro was third with 89 point, Crockett was fourth with 38, the Trinity “B” team was fifth with 15 and Corrigan-Camden was sixth with zero.

In the varsity girls’ 3200m run: 1) Fabiola Hernandez Anderson-Shiro 14:00.00; 2) Cristell Francia Palestine: 14:04.00; 3) Cerda, Alyssa Trinity 14:24.00; 4) Helena Lara Palestine 14:31.00; 5) Natalie Guillen Palestine 14:43.00.

In the varsity girls’ 4x100m relay: 1) Palestine 51.71; 2) Trinity 53.53; 3) Anderson-Shiro 56.16; 4) Trinity “B” 57.43

In the varsity girls’ 800m run: 1) Gray, Zoey Trinity 2:45.70; 2) Yanelli Ruiz Palestine 2:46.24; 3) Celeste Lara Palestine 2:52.01; 4) Alliyah Estrada Palestine 3:04.75; 5) Uresti, Liliana Trinity 3:34.41.

In the varsity girls’ 100m hurdles: Not completed

In the varsity girls’ 100m dash: 1) Shayla Arthur Palestine, 12.69; 2) Selest Edwards Palestine 13.78; 3) Cierra Simon Crockett 13.84; 4) Simmons, Shathony Trinity 13.96 3; 4) Mills, De’Andra Trinity 13.96; 6) Wilson, My’Ona Trinity 14.04.

In the varsity girls’ 4x200m relay: 1) Trinity 1:56.49; 2) Palestine 1:57.19 16; 3) Crockett 1:59.23 12.

In the varsity girls’ 400m run: 1) English, Shania Trinity 1:07.34; 2) Ellisha Turner Palestine 1:08.25; 3) Bernadaja Harper Crockett 1:09.16; 4) Kristen Harris Palestine 1:10.42; 5) Wars, Rainey Trinity 1:10.76; 6) Hale, Aaliyah Trinity 1:13.13.

In the varsity girls’ 300m hurdles: 1) Yasmine Turner Palestine 52.91; 2) Monique Thompson Palestine 55.63; 3) Kacie Danchak Palestine 57.43; 4) Gray, Zoey Trinity 59.26; 5) Avery Buenger Anderson-Shiro 1:07.48; 6) Warren, Brittnee Trinity 1:09.06.

In the varsity girls’ 200m dash: 1) Shayla Arthur Palestine 25.86; 2) Weathersby, Anaya Trinity 28.27; 3) Cierra Simon Crockett 28.78; 4) Craft, Nevaeh Trinity 29.51; 5) Lopez, Yesica Trinity 29.86; 6) Avery Buenger Anderson-Shiro 31.10.

In the varsity girls’ 1600m run: 1) Fabiola Hernandez Anderson-Shiro 6:26.50; 2) Sam Chaidez Palestine 6:28.01; 3) Cristell Francia Palestine 6:37.10; 4) Helena Lara Palestine 6:45.62; 5) Cerda, Alyssa Trinity 6:54.70; 6) Gonzalez, Leslie Trinity 8:16.60.

In the varsity girls’ 4x400m relay: 1) Palestine 4:48.46; 2) Trinity 4:55.51 16; 3Anderson-Shiro 5:08.47

In the varsity girls’ long jump: 1st Shayla Arthur Palestine 16’-9″; 2nd Phillips, Aniya Trinity 13’-10″; 3rd Kristen Harris 12’-10″; 4th Avery Buenger Anderson-Shiro 11’-11 1/2″; 5th Ashanti Flowers Anderson-Shiro 11’-11″; 6th Jessica Bowden Palestine 11’-3″.

In the varsity girls’ high jump: 1 English, Shania Trinity 4’-8″; 2) Cassandra Lewis Crockett 4’-8″; 3) Hailey Jones Palestine 4’-6″; 3) Monique Thompson Palestine 4’-6″.

In the varsity girls’ shot put: 1st Ja’Mya Reeves Palestine 25’-10″; 2nd Raina Hanzik Palestine 25’-1″; 2nd Ja’Nya Matthews Anderson-Shiro 25’-1″; 4th Fisher, Kailyn Trinity 24’-8″; 5th Fanshaw,Clodellia Trinity 24’-7″; 6th Tiara Deyon Palestine 23’-5″.

In the varsity girls’ discus: 1st Kyndal Bohnert Anderson-Shiro 98’-7″; 2nd Alexis Telschow Anderson-Shiro 92’-11″; 3rd Raina Hanzik Palestine 83’-7″; 4th Fisher, Kailyn Trinity 79’-6″; 5th Jordan Lewis Palestine 71’-7″; 6 Hicks, Debray Trinity 63’-8″ 1

In the varsity girls’ triple jump: 1) Ellisha Turner Palestine 32’-10 1/2″: 2) Phillips, Aniya Trinity 32’-6″; 3) Monique Thompson Palestine 31’-3 1/2″; 4) Kacie Danchak Palestine 30’-8″: 5) Ahna Merrell Anderson-Shiro 29’-11 1/4″; 6) Summer Adams Anderson-Shiro 29’-6 1/2″.

In the varsity girls’ pole vault: 1) Wars, Rainey Trinity 7’-0″; 2) Camila Dominguez Palestine 6’-6″; 2) Savannah Alder Palestine 6’-6″.

On the boys’ side of the track, the team results showed: 1st Corrigan-Camden 155; 2nd Crockett ISD 152; 3rd Anderson-Shiro High School 87; 4th Trinity High School 63; 5th Palestine ISD 0; 5th Trinity B 0.

In the varsity boys’ 3200m run: 1st Jared Thane Anderson-Shiro 12:17.00; 2nd Zach Hayes Anderson-Shiro 13:04.00.

In the varsity boys’ 4x100m relay: 1st Crockett 44.01; 2nd Corrigan-Camden 49.46.

In the varsity boys’ 800m run: 1st Alex Flores Anderson-Shiro; 2nd Gallegos, Javier Corrigan-Camden; 3rd Thomas, Richard Corrigan-Camden; 4th Thomas, Tre Corrigan-Camden; 5th Mack, Quin Trinity; 6th Trenton Rutledge Anderson-Shiro

In the varsity boys’ 110m hurdles: 1st Stanley, Justin Trinity 15.91; 2nd White, Daveion Corrigan-Camden 19.21; 3rd McClain, Ruger Corrigan-Camden 20.82.

In the varsity boys’ 100m dash: 1st Shannon Bacon Crockett ISD 11.52; 2nd Kalen Reed Crockett 11.69; 3rd Hood, Christian Corrigan-Camden 11.97; 4th Dennis Simmons Crockett 12.11; 5th Washington, Brian Corrigan-Camden 12.55; 6th Goodman, Trey Trinity 12.61.

In the varsity boys’ 4x200m relay: 1st Crockett 1:34.38; 2nd Corrigan-Camden 1:38.06

In the varsity boys’ 400m run: 1st Christian Kelarak Anderson-Shiro 56.16; 2nd Harrell, Anthony Corrigan-Camden 58.69; 3rd Hood, Micah Corrigan-Camden 1:00.09; 4th Xavier Walker Crockett 1:01.49.

In the varsity boys’ 300m hurdles: 1st White, Daveion Corrigan-Camden 50.32; 2nd Williams, Ja’Varion Corrigan-Camden 50.78; 3rd Santoyo, Jacen Corrigan-Camden 52.35.

In the varsity boys’ 200m dash: 1st Joseph Porter Crockett 23.44; 2nd Goodman, Trey 24.00; 3rd Hood, Micah Corrigan-Camden 27.00; 4th Xzavion James Crockett 38.59.

In the varsity boys’ 1600m run: 1st Gallegos, Javier Corrigan-Camden 5:11.71; 2nd Ford, Dylan Trinity 5:16.78; 3rd Jared Thane Anderson-Shiro 5:34.65; 4th Thomas, Tre Corrigan-Camden 5:51.47; 5th Zach Hayes Anderson-Shiro 5:57.01; 6th Eddie Olguin Anderson-Shiro 5:59.10.

In the varsity boys’ 4x400m relay: 1st Corrigan-Camden 3:53.86; 2nd Anderson-Shiro 3:54.00.

In the varsity boys’ long jump: 1st Joseph Porter Crockett 21’-4 1/2″; 2nd Sandles, Trayvon Trinity 21’-3″; 3rd Goodman, Trey Trinity 18’-3″; 4th Kalen Reed Crockett 18’-0″; 5th Dennis Simmons Crockett 17’-4″; 6th Harrell, Anthony Corrigan-Camden 16’-6″.

In the varsity boys’ high jump: 1st Stanley, Justin Trinity 5’-6″.

In the varsity boys’ shot put: 1st Jared Gilford Crockett 41’-5″; 2nd Jakecian Jones Crockett 40’-5″; 3rd Weston Reeves Crockett 31’-4″.

In the varsity boys’ discus: 1st Alex Flores Anderson-Shiro 111’-10″; 2nd Carlos Navarro Crockett 106’-3 3/4″; 3rd Weston Reeves Crockett 93’-6″; 4th Eddie Olguin Anderson-Shiro 73’-2″.

In the varsity boys’ triple jump: 1st Stanley, Justin Trinity 43’-3″; 2nd Greyson Moody Anderson-Shiro 42’-4″; 3rd Kalen Reed Crockett 36’-6 1/4″; 4th Rayborn, Morgan Corrigan-Camden 36’-3″; 5th Dennis Simmons Crockett 35’-10 3/4″; 6th Jesse Ojeda Anderson-Shiro 35’-8″ .

In the varsity boys’ pole vault: 1st Zach Fields Crockett 11’-6″.

