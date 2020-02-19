Emerich Named Lone Finalist for CISD Superintendent Post

By Jordan Bridges

CROCKETT- After an elongated executive session of the Crockett Independent School District Board of Trustees – held on Monday, Feb. 17th – the lone finalist for the CISD superintendent’s position was named.

During the closed door portion of the meeting, each candidate was individually interviewed and considered for the position. Following several hours of deliberation, the trustees emerged from seclusion and named CISD Assistant Superintendent John Emerich as the lone finalist for the district’s top educator.

The position became available earlier this year, when Terry Myers announced he was retiring from education after over 40 years in the business.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Feb. 18 Emerich said he was very excited to begin this new chapter in his career.

“Obviously, I’m very excited. My wife and I moved here three years ago when I was hired by the district and we have found a home within this community and with the school district. I’m very honored the board thought that I shared their vision for the future,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to working with the board and continuing to grow the relationship with the board members by doing the best thing for Crockett ISD, along with the Crockett community. I know that has been a focus over the past few years with Mr. Myers and I’d like to continue that,” he added.

“I will try to work ‘hand in hand’ with everyone to make the Crockett community the best it can be. We have great, capable kids here and I’m honored to be the representative selected to get that message out,” Emerich said on Tuesday.

After he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management from Western Washington University, Emerich furthered his education by attending Sam Houston State University for his Master’s Degree in Educational Administration.

He and his wife, Rhonda Emerich, have resided in Texas for more than 30 years and have two children, both of whom are currently enrolled at Texas A&M University.

Emerich has been with CISD since August of 2017 after transitioning out from his previous position with New Caney ISD, where he was located for 13 years.

According to state law, Emerich is required to wait 21 days before he is able to take over the superintendent’s position full-time. The 21-day period will end during CISD’s spring break. Presently, there are no scheduled meetings over the break and it is presumed Emerich will be placed in position shortly after school is back in session.

Emerich went on to say,” You never want to come in and start making changes. That’s not a good thing to do. I plan on sitting down with the board to assess what areas, if any, we need to do something different in. Our main goal is to continue to help our kids as best academically as we can. Obviously, we have a very good athletics program our kids are successful in and we want to translate that into doing as well as possible in the classroom. One of the things I’m proud about is, the longer we have our kids here in Crockett the better they do academically. It shows that we are doing good things with kids in helping them to grow and to get better at what they do. That’s certainly a goal to see if we can take that to the next level.”

