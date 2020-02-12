Early Voting Begins on Tuesday

By Will Johnson

EAST TEXAS – If you look on any street, you will see the roadside dotted with signs asking for your vote. County, state and federal officials will soon go before the voters to see what their preferences are in the March 3 primary.

On the federal level, voters will be asked to choose a presidential nominee, a nominee for the US Senate seat currently held by John Cornyn and a nominee for the US Representative District 8 seat currently held by Kevin Brady.

At the state level, voters will be asked to choose a railroad commissioner, Texas Supreme Court Justices, Court of Criminal Appeals Justices, State Board of Education members, State Representatives and appellate judges.

At the local level, voters will be asked to choose nominees for Houston County Sheriff and County Commissioner, Precinct 3.

All other races not specifically mentioned are uncontested. Early voting begins on Feb. 18 and runs until Feb. 28.

Local Political Subdivisions such as school boards, city councils and special purpose districts also have an election coming up on May 2.

The last day to file for a place on the May 2 General Election Ballot is Friday, Feb. 14 while the last day to file a declaration of write-in candidacy is Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The last day to register to vote in the May 2 election is Thursday, April 2.

