Ward Selects Texas Wesleyan

GRAPELAND – While National Signing Day was Wednesday, Feb. 5 Grapeland standout football player Cooper Ward chose to wait a day before he made his announcement as to which college program he would commit.

Bright and early on Thursday, Feb. 6, Ward announced he would be trading in the maroon and white of Grapeland for the blue and gold of the Texas Wesleyan Rams.

“I got my first offer from Briar Cliff University which is in Iowa but I was looking for something a little bit closer to home. Texas Wesleyan in is Fort Worth and I’m not only excited to continue my football career there, but also to begin my business career there and to really start my life,” the GHS senior said.

“They have a lot of connections in the business world,” he continued, “and with football. I just thought it would be a great fit for me.”

Ward explained while he showed a tremendous prowess on the defensive side of the ball, he was recruited as a receiver for the Rams.

As to what he would tell his teammates who will be returning to the Sandies next year, the newly signed Ram said, “… to keep working and keep your grades up, for sure. That was the main point they said and my grades are good.”

While attending Texas Wesleyan, Ward said he plans to study sports management or perhaps some other related business field.

