TSWA Releases 2022 Baseball All-State List

EAST TEXAS – The Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA) began releasing its annual All-State list for baseball on Monday, July 25 and several area players were included on the honors team.

Players were selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.

Keyton Lumbreraz

Highlighting the list was a quartet of Kennard Tigers who helped lead the Tigers to a record of 24-14 and a berth in the State Semifinals where they fell to the Nazareth Swifts, 1-0.

Leading off for the Tigers was senior shortstop Dylan Cole who was selected to the Class 1A All-State Team. Cole was also selected to the Class 1A State All-Tournament team as a pitcher.

Joining Cole on the All-State team was junior Keyton Lumbreraz who was selected Second Team All-State from his position as catcher.

Ryan Pilkington

In addition, senior first baseman Ryan Pilkington was selected to the Honorable Mention All-State team, along with junior Jaden Kulms from his position at shortstop. Kulms had also been selected to the 2021 TSWA All-State First Team as a Designated Hitter.

Remaining at the Class 1A level, sophomore shortstop Collin Morgan from the Neches Tigers was selected to the All-State Honorable Mention team.

Jaden Kulms

Moving to Class 2A, Lovelady Lion Slade Murray was selected to the All-State Honorable Mention Team as a catcher.

The Frankston Indians were well represented on the Class 2A TSWA Honorable Mention All-State Team as four players were selected for post-season accolades.

They were: senior pitcher Clayton Merritt; junior first baseman Robert Walker; junior third baseman Walker London; and junior outfielder Austin Carr.

