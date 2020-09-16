Week 4 Preview

The Cream Begins to Rise

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – This week will be an interesting one as the area teams begin to look towards district play. Some teams have already shown they have what it takes to reach the postseason while others are still trying to figure out what they have to do to pick up a win.

Grapeland Sandies (3-0) vs. Kirbyville Wildcats (1-0) – The Grapeland Sandies have shown they are for real in 2020. They have a multi-faceted offense that can score from anywhere on the field, using the run or the pass.

Defensively, the Sandies still need to work on stopping runs up the middle. Grapeland has the speed to contain the outside and the secondary, when they execute their assignments, is arguably one of the best in the region.

Kirbyville only has one game under their belt. They have a veteran offensive line that will test the Sandies’ defensive front. It should be a good test for Grapeland as they eye the opening of district play in two weeks.

Crockett Bulldogs (1-2) vs. Garrison Bulldogs (1-1) – Crockett is coming off back-to-back losses in games they could have won. In addition, Head Coach Jimmy Thompson returns to where he won a state title which should give the Bulldogs plenty of motivation to get back on the winning track.

Garrison has been a Jekyll and Hyde team so far this year. They were blown out in Week One by Waskom 47-6, but followed up with a blow-out win over Arp, 36-0 last week.

Lovelady Lions (1-2) vs. Normangee Panthers (2-0) – The Lions are coming off of their first win of the year last week and are looking to build on that momentum.

Normangee is currently 2-0 and is hoping for a return trip to the playoffs. If the Lions can contain Normangee’s passing attack, they could pick up their second win of the year.

Elkhart Elks (0-3) vs. Corrigan Camden Bulldogs (0-3) – Unless there is a tie, somebody is going to pick up their first win this week. It’s tough to say, but this is a must win for Elkhart. The Elks were throttled last week by the San Augustine Wolves and need a win to keep their spirits up before their district opener on Sept. 25 against Westwood.

Corrigan is not very good this year and should not present a problem for the Elks. In three games this year, Corrigan has been outscored by a total of 150-14.

Palestine Wildcats (2-1) vs. Waco Connally Cadets (1-2) – Palestine is riding high after their win against Rusk last week and will take this momentum on the road as they travel to Waco for a game against the Connally Cadets.

The Wildcats have shown they can run the ball effectively so far this season but can also use the pass when needed. Their defense has also played outstanding so far this year.

Connally scored 46 in the season opener but their offense has been in hibernation ever since, scoring just 17 points in the last two games. Look for the Palestine D to keep the Cadets in check this week.

Westwood Panthers (2-1) vs. Centerville Tigers (2-1) – The Panthers are off to their best start in several years and hope to continue their winning ways as they travel to Centerville this week. The Panthers have shown a balanced attack on offense so far this year and have put together a defense that will bend but doesn’t break.

Centerville is run heavy and has a strong offensive line to help in the ground game. If Westwood can contain the Tigers’ rushing attack, they can head into their district opener against Elkhart with a ton of momentum.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.