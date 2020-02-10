Horace Signs with UTSA

Recruited as Defensive End

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – It was National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and two Crockett Bulldogs inked their names on a National Letter of Intent to take their talents to the next level.

The first Bulldog to sign was CHS senior Cristian Brice who indicated he had selected Kilgore College. The second Bulldog to sign was CHS senior Allen Horace.

Horace who had originally expressed interest in the University of Arkansas, switched his commitment to the University of Texas – San Antonio, following a coaching change for the Razorbacks.

“I just feel like I have something special going on with the coaches at UTSA. They were previously at Arkansas,” he said.

Horace said he had been receiving interest from colleges since his freshman year at CHS.

“I really didn’t take sports that seriously. I just did it to stay out of trouble. It really became real when I got an offer from Baylor at a basketball game. It was for football, but they liked the way I moved on the basketball court,” he explained.

Recruited as a defensive end in football, Horace said both Sam Houston State University and Stephen F. Austin State University had expressed interest in him for basketball.

Asked if he might consider playing basketball down the road, Horace said probably not.

“I like football. Organized basketball is too nerve-wracking,” he said with a laugh.

As to what he would tell his Crockett teammates who will be returning to CHS next year, Horace said, “Keep working. I’m not a selfish guy, but during the summer, I was the only one at the field. MY older brother would say, during the middle of a workout, ‘Look around you. Don’t be surprised if it really happens.’ It was only me and my brothers. IF you want to get recruited and get looked at, go work.”

From all of us at The Messenger, we would like to say congratulations and wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.

