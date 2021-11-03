TABC Preseason District Picks

Grapeland, Crockett Picked to Finish Strong

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – As football and volleyball seasons are entering the playoffs, basketball season is just about ready to tip-off. According to the UIL, Friday, Nov. 5 is the first day the girls can play an official game while Friday, Nov. 12 is the first day for the boys.

Even though there is a lot of basketball to be played before the district championships are handed out, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) has released its preseason picks as to who will finish first, second, third and fourth.

In Class 1A, local teams can be found in Region IV District 27. These teams are: Apple Springs; Groveton- Centerville; Kennard; Laneville; Neches; Oakwood; and Wells.

At the Class 1A level, this year will see four teams qualify for the playoffs. For the District 27-1A girls, the TABC picks the Neches Lady Tigers to win district, with the Wells Lady Pirates finishing second, the Laneville Lady Yellow Jackets finishing third and the Groveton – Centerville Lady Bulldogs finishing in fourth.

For the boys in District 27-1A, the TABC believes the Laneville Yellow Jackets will finish first, the Kennard Tigers will finish second, the Neches Tigers are expected to finish in third and the Wells Pirates are expected to finish fourth.

Moving to Class 2A, four teams also qualify for the playoffs and most of the teams from Anderson and Houston County find themselves in Region III District 20. These teams are: Centerville; Grapeland; Groveton; Jewett Leon; Latexo; Lovelady; and Slocum.

On the girls’ side of things, the TABC picks the Lovelady Lady Lions to finish as the champs while the Centerville Lady Tigers are picked second. The Groveton Lady Lions are picked to finish third and the Leon Lady Cougars are expected to nab the fourth playoff spot out of District 20-2A.

For the boys in District 20-2A, the TABC picks the Grapeland Sandies to finish first and the Centerville Tigers to finish second. The Lovelady Lions are expected to finish third and the Groveton Indians are expected to fill the fourth playoff spot.

Cayuga and Frankston find themselves in District 19-2A along with: Kerens; La Rue LaPoynor; Malakoff Cross Roads; and Martins Mill.

The coaches’ association picks the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs to finish first while the Frankston Maidens are expected to finish second in District 19-2A. The LaPoynor Lady Flyers are expected to finish third and the Cayuga Lady Cats are picked fourth.

The TABC expects the Martin’s Mill Mustangs to win District 19-2A while the LaPoynor Flyers are picked second. The Cayuga Wildcats are expected to finish third and the Frankston Indians are projected to be fourth.

At the Class 3A level, area teams are grouped into District 20-3A. These teams are: Buffalo; Crockett Elkhart; Fairfield; Franklin; Groesbeck; Teague; and Westwood.

The Fairfield Lady Eagles are projected to win District 20-3A while the Teague Lady Lions are expected to finish second. The Franklin Lady Lions are expected to finish third while the Groesbeck Lady Goats should finish fourth, according to the TABC.

On the boys’ side of District 20-3A, the TABC projects the Franklin Lions to finish first. The Crockett Bulldogs are picked second, the Fairfield Eagles are picked third and the Teague Lions are expected to finish fourth.

At the Class 4A level, Palestine is in District 17-4A with: Carthage; Center; Hudson; Jasper; and Rusk.

The TABC believes the Jasper Lady Bulldogs will finish first while the Palestine Lady Wildcats are expected to finish second. The Carthage Lady Bulldogs are projected to finish third while the Center Lady Roughriders are expected to finish in fourth place.

For the boys in District 17-4A, the Carthage Bulldogs are expected to win the district. The Center Roughriders are projected to finish second, the Hudson Hornets are picked third and the Rusk Eagles are expected to finish fourth.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.