Bulldogs Hold Off Elks, 63-47

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

ELKHART – The Crockett Bulldogs welcomed the Elkhart Elks to the Andrew J. Hopkins Activity Center for a District 20-3A matchup on Tuesday of this past week.

The Bulldogs came into the game ranked #2 in Class 3A, with a record of 20-2. Meanwhile, the Elks – with only seven players on their roster – had a record of 15-11, but only sat a game behind the Bulldogs in the district standings.

The Elks put up a fight but in the end, the Bulldogs simply had too much firepower as they defeated Elkhart by a final score of 63-47.

Once the game got underway, Crockett jumped out to a 15-9 lead by the end of the first period of play. Ty White led the charge for the Bulldogs with five points. Teddy Jones had four while Courtney Byrd, Allen Horace and Delvin Walker all had two.

Elkhart’s points came from David McMorris with five while Josh Davis and Ky Thomas both had two.

The second quarter saw Crockett’s speed and power begin to take a toll on the Elkhart defense. Jones netted seven while Horace powered in six. Demetrius Williams went for three while Byrd and White both had two. Jalyne Carruthers made one of two from the line to help the Bulldogs take a 36-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

McMorris had five second quarter points while Thomas knocked down the other three for the Elks.

Following the break, Crockett began to slow the tempo down. Jones had five, Williams had three while both Byrd and Carruthers had two. Horace added a free throw as the Bulldogs moved out to a 49-27 lead after three periods of play.

Cade Starr began to finally get untracked after halftime as he dropped in six. Davis drilled a three and Thomas converted one of two from the line.

Once the final period of play began, the Bulldogs had trouble getting to the rim and struggled from the line as they were only three of eight from the charity stripe. Walker and White led Crockett with four apiece in the fourth while Treyvon Hawkins got on the board with a three-pointer. Carruthers added two and Keshun Easterling converted one of two as the Bulldogs held off the Elks to win by a final score of 63-47.

Cade Starr dominated the fourth as he pounded in 14 points for the Elks. Cale Starr dropped in a three while McMorris had two and Thomas added one to round out the Elkhart fourth quarter scoring.

On the game, the Elks were led by Cade Starr with a game-high 20 points. David McMorris dropped in 12 while Ky Thomas had seven and Josh Davis added five. Cale Starr hit a three-pointer to close out the Elkhart scoring.

The Bulldogs were paced by Teddy Jones with 16 points and Ty White with 11. Allen Horace powered his way to nine, while three Bulldogs – Courtney Byrd, Delvin Walker and Demetrius Williams – all had six. Jalyne Carruthers added five, Treyvon Hawkins had three and Keshun Easterling chipped in one.

The Bulldogs were back in action on Friday as they traveled to Teague to take on the Lions. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

The Elks had a bye on Friday but will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 28 when they host the Teague Lions.

