Sandiettes Blast Lady Indians, 61-24

GROVETON – The Grapeland Sandiettes went into the Christmas break with a 2-0 District 20-2A record after they hammered the Groveton Lady Indians by a final score of 61-24.

The Sandiettes are on a seven game winning streak and so far in two district games, they have scored 122 points while holding their opponents to a combined 34 points.

For the second time in two games, Grapeland held the opposing team scoreless in the first eight minutes of play as they led the Lady Indians 28-0.

Teira Jones was burning up the twine from the inside as she poured in 12 points for the Sandiettes in the first quarter. Kenya Woods dropped in seven, Jessie Payne went for six and Mary Jane Watson knocked down a three to round out the first period scoring.

Groveton showed some signs of life, offensively, in the second quarter as they scored eight points. Tatum Porter and Lena Taylor both had three for the Lady Indians while Bre McQueen dropped in two free throws.

The Sandiettes pushed their lead to 34 by the end of the second quarter, however. Woods and Aeriannia Granderson both had four while Jones, Watson and KeKe Harris all had two apiece to make the score 42-8 at the break.

After halftime, the Sandiettes tightened up on defense once again as they held the Lady Indians to a single basket from McQueen in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Grapeland slowed the pace down tremendously but still dropped 14 on Groveton to open up a 56-10 lead after three quarters. Jones had six while Payne added four. In addition, JaMiyah Bowie and Tatiyana Bowie both had two.

With most of the Grapeland starters on the bench, the Lady Indians managed to put in 14 points during the final period of play. Ashley Rumley led the way with five points, while Chasity Blair added four. Both Porter and Laken Arnold-Smith had one.

Jones dropped in four for the Sandiettes in the fourth quarter while Christy Shepherd had one as Grapeland coasted to the 61-24 win.

On the game, the Lady Indians were led by Lena Taylor with six points while Ashley Rumley had five. Chasity Blair, Bre McQueen and Tatum Porter all had four while Laken Arnold-Smith chipped in one.

The Sandiettes were led by Teira Jones with a game-high 24 points. Kenya Woods tossed in 11 and Jessie Payne added 10. Mary Jane Watson dropped in five, Aeriannia Granderson had four and three other Sandiettes – JaMIyah Bowie, Tatiyana Bowie and KeKe Harris – all had two. Christy Shepherd added one to close out the Grapeland scoring.

